March 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned RZD Capital Limited's proposed USD and RUB-denominated loan participation notes (LPNs) expected senior unsecured 'BBB(exp)' ratings. The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the amount and tenor of the further notes. The proposed notes will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan by RZD Capital Limited to JSC Russian Railways (RZD). The gross proceeds of the loan will be used by the company in the ordinary course of its business. The noteholders will rely solely on RZD's credit and financial standing for the payment of obligations under the further notes. RZD's ratings are aligned with those of the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its sole shareholder, at the 'BBB' level and reflect their strategic, operational and financial links. These links are demonstrated by annual tariff indexation and capex approval by the federal government, provision of federal subsidies for passenger and freight transport, direct equity injections to fund capex and state-owned bank financing. Fitch does not expect a partial privatisation of RZD to take place until 2013. Fitch assesses RZD's standalone creditworthiness in the mid-'BBB' category. This is driven by RZD's position as the monopoly owner/operator of the rail infrastructure essential for moving freight and passengers across Russia and abroad. RZD's standalone profile is constrained by the lack of long-term tariffs, its exposure to commodities market risks, lack of geographical diversification and dependence on state support. RZD's freight turnover reached 2.1 trillion tonne-km in 2011, up 5.8% on 2010, or 2.7 trillion tonne-km including empty runs, up 8.1%. RZD reported H111 consolidated revenue of RUB691bn, up 9% yoy and EBITDA of RUB165bn, down 20% yoy. EBITDA margin dropped to 24% from 33% in H110 due to the phasing-out of cost control measures implemented in 2009, mainly with respect to employee payroll costs and taxes. RZD's net EBITDA-based leverage was below 1.5x in 2009-2010. Fitch expects RZD's RUB1.35trn consolidated capex programme in 2012-2014 to be partially debt-funded, leading to higher leverage. By end-2014, the agency expects RZD's net debt / EBITDA-based leverage to reach 2.2x, which is higher than RZD's forecast of 1.4x. In October 2011, RZD sold 75% less one share in JSC Freight One ('BB+'/Rating Watch Negative) to a private Russian transport company, raising RUB125bn. Together with other disposals, notably the July sale of a 54% stake in OJSC TransCreditBank (TCB) to state-owned JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), RZD generated RUB148bn in proceeds in 2011. The funds have been earmarked for RZD's capital investment programme. RZD expects further disposals in 2012-2013, on a smaller scale of about RUB70bn in total. Economic growth, supporting rail transportation revenue growth that exceeds Fitch's expectations, would be positive for RZD's ratings. However, at the current 'BBB' level, an upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating would be a pre-requisite for an upgrade of RZD's IDR. Sustained leverage above 2.5x would put pressure on the ratings. Fitch expects to continue aligning RZD's IDR with Russia's at the 'BBB' level, given the strength of government links. Fitch is unlikely to downgrade RZD before downgrading Russia first. At end-2011, RZD's standalone gross indebtedness totalled RUB378bn. Its standalone liquidity consisted of RUB184bn in cash and short-term deposits, plus RUB275bn of undrawn credit facilities, mainly from state-owned Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and VTB. This covers RZD's short-term debt maturities of RUB146bn and expected negative free cash flow of about RUB250bn in 2012, before receipts from divestments and equity capital injections, which Fitch estimates at about RUB55bn and RUB40.5bn respectively. RZD's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Local currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB' Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3' Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3' National Long-term rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook National senior unsecured rating: 'AAA(rus)' RZD Capital Limited's notes foreign currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB' For further information on RZD, see Fitch's full rating report on RZD dated 7 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for t he provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology