Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to $1.2 billion in New York City Transitional Finance Authority (TFA) future tax secured bonds fiscal 2013 series A and B, as follows: --$100,000,000 subseries A-1 tax-exempt subordinate bonds; --$150,000,000 subseries A-2 taxable subordinate bonds (qualified school construction bonds); --$200,000,000 subseries A-3 taxable subordinate bonds; and --$750,000,000 Fiscal 2013 Series B tax-exempt subordinate bonds. The bonds are being offered through negotiation the week of Aug. 6. Proceeds will be used to fund general city capital expenditures. TFA expects to issue $350,000,000 in series 2013 adjustable rate bonds later this month. Fitch will assign long- and short-term ratings to those bonds closer to closing. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AAA' ratings on the following TFA future tax secured bonds: --$3.6 billion senior bonds; --$15.9 billion subordinate bonds; --$1.4 billion recovery subordinate bonds. Although senior bonds have a first claim on statutory revenues, Fitch does not make a rating distinction between the liens due to the high coverage levels. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable from revenues derived from a personal income tax (PIT) and a sale and use tax imposed by the city, as authorized by the state. Payment of the PIT and sales tax revenue to the TFA is not subject to city or state appropriation. Sales tax revenues will be available for the payment of bonds if PIT revenues are projected to be insufficient to provide at least 150% of the maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the TFA's outstanding bonds. Senior bonds are subject to a $330 million limit on quarterly debt service. Additional bonds may be issued as senior bonds if tax revenues for the 12 consecutive calendar months preceding authorization is at least 3 times (x) the amount of annual senior debt service. The subordinate additional bonds test (ABT) requires that tax revenues for the most recent fiscal year are at least 3x the sum of $1.32 billion (the maximum allowable senior debt service) plus projected subordinate debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG LEGAL FRAMEWORK: The bankruptcy-remote, statutorily defined nature of the issuer and a bond structure involving a first perfected security interest in the PIT and sales tax revenues are key credit strengths. Payment of the PIT and sales tax revenue to the TFA is not subject to city or state appropriation. Statutory covenants prohibit action that would impair bondholders. The state is able to unilaterally modify or repeal tax law as it relates to the PIT or sales tax and could risk default by exercising this right in an extreme city fiscal crisis scenario; however, Fitch believes that the risk of this is negligible. STATUTORY CASH FLOW PROVISIONS: The PIT and sales tax are imposed by the city pursuant to state statute. Tax revenues are collected by the state. Revenues from the PIT (and the sales tax, if required) flow directly from the state comptroller to the TFA trustee and are not subject to state or city appropriation. The city receives residual revenues only after advance quarterly funding of debt service. ROBUST COVERAGE: Tax revenues grew by 11.9% in fiscal 2011 to $13.2 billion. Coverage of pro forma MADS from fiscal 2011 receipts is 7.0x. Projected tax revenue for fiscal 2012 is 5.0% above fiscal 2011 levels, although this growth projection was revised upward from 4.9% as part of the city's June 29, 2012 adopted budget. Combined with modestly higher debt issuance plans, projected coverage has come down a bit but is still expected to remain high at a minimum of 6.7x through fiscal 2016. MANAGEABLE DEBT PLANS: The TFA projects the issuance of approximately $10.6 billion in additional future tax secured bonds for general city capital purposes during fiscal years 2013-2016. Additional issuance plans are factored into the high coverage projections noted above. SOLID ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS: Statutory revenues are derived from a broad economic base with high income levels, benefiting from the city's unique role as a national and international center for commerce and culture. The city's per capita personal income is 130% of the national average. DEPENDENCE ON WALL STREET: Financial activities account for about 12% of jobs and 30% of earnings. Recession-related job declines have been well under comparable national averages although weakness in financial services employment is evident. The city's unemployment rate was nearly at its recessionary peak at 10.3% in June 2012, up substantially from 8.9% in June 2011. The increase resulted from growth in the labor force, as the level of employment was nearly flat. This is counter to the national trend of job growth and flat to declining unemployment rates.