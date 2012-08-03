Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unum Group Inc.'s (NYSE:UNM)
holding company ratings, including the senior debt rating at 'BBB', as well as
the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all domestic operating
subsidiaries at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See below for a complete
listing of all ratings.
The rating rationale includes UNM's overall operating performance which has
remained strong despite a weak global economy; conservative investment
portfolio; solid capital and liquidity at both the insurance subsidiary and
holding company levels; the company's leadership position in the U.S. employee
benefits market; and increased diversification from the United Kingdom and
worksite products.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that while UNM's premium growth and
operating margins continue to be challenged by the weak economic environment and
competitive market conditions, its overall profitability will continue to
support the current rating. Operating margins in UNM's U.S. disability business
have held up better than Fitch's expectations, and they have been better than
those of peers. While Unum U.K. results have shown deterioration, the company
has taken steps to improve results going forward including rate increases and
claims management improvements.
During the first six months of 2012, UNM repurchased approximately $300 million
of its shares. Fitch's expectation is that further share repurchases will be
funded through operating earnings and will not increase financial leverage or
affect the capitalization of the operating subsidiaries. Further, Fitch
generally views measured stock repurchase as a more prudent use of capital than
acquisitions or premium growth in a soft rate environment.
UNM's financial leverage was 23% at June 30, 2012. Fitch considers the company's
debt service capacity as being adequate for the rating level with GAAP
earnings-based interest coverage at 10x thus far in 2012. Holding company
liquidity totaled $564 million at June 30, 2012, down from approximately $756
million at year-end 2011. Risk-based capital of UNM's U.S. insurance
subsidiaries was estimated at 404% as of June 30, 2012, slightly above
management's near-to-intermediate term target of 375%-400%.
The key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improved general economic conditions including growth in employment, salaries
and disposable income which enable UNM to achieve its long-term target of 5%-8%
annual earnings growth on its core operations;
--GAAP earnings-based interest coverage over 12x-14x and statutory maximum
allowable dividend coverage of interest expense at 8x;
--U.S. risk-based capital ratio above 400% and run-rate financial leverage below
20%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in financial results that includes an increase in the U.S. group
disability benefit ratio over 87%; GAAP earnings-based interest coverage falling
below 8x and statutory maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage
falling below 4x; --Any additional reserve strengthening charges in the near
term;
--Holding company cash falls below management's target of approximately 1x fixed
charges (interest expense plus common stock dividend), or roughly $250 million;
--U.S. risk-based capital ratio below 350% and an increase in financial leverage
above 25%.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Unum Group Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2016 at 'BBB';
--7% senior notes due July 15, 2018 at 'BBB';
--5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--7.25% senior notes due March 15, 2028 at 'BBB';
--6.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2028 at 'BBB';
--7.375% senior notes due June 15, 2032 at 'BBB'.
Provident Financing Trust I
--7.405% junior subordinated capital securities at 'BB+'.
UnumProvident Finance Company plc,
--6.85% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2015 at 'BBB'.
Unum Group members:
Unum Life Insurance Company of America
Provident Life & Accident Insurance Company
Provident Life and Casualty Insurance Company
The Paul Revere Life Insurance Company
The Paul Revere Variable Annuity Insurance Company
First Unum Life Insurance Company
Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.