Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unum Group Inc.'s (NYSE:UNM) holding company ratings, including the senior debt rating at 'BBB', as well as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all domestic operating subsidiaries at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See below for a complete listing of all ratings. The rating rationale includes UNM's overall operating performance which has remained strong despite a weak global economy; conservative investment portfolio; solid capital and liquidity at both the insurance subsidiary and holding company levels; the company's leadership position in the U.S. employee benefits market; and increased diversification from the United Kingdom and worksite products. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that while UNM's premium growth and operating margins continue to be challenged by the weak economic environment and competitive market conditions, its overall profitability will continue to support the current rating. Operating margins in UNM's U.S. disability business have held up better than Fitch's expectations, and they have been better than those of peers. While Unum U.K. results have shown deterioration, the company has taken steps to improve results going forward including rate increases and claims management improvements. During the first six months of 2012, UNM repurchased approximately $300 million of its shares. Fitch's expectation is that further share repurchases will be funded through operating earnings and will not increase financial leverage or affect the capitalization of the operating subsidiaries. Further, Fitch generally views measured stock repurchase as a more prudent use of capital than acquisitions or premium growth in a soft rate environment. UNM's financial leverage was 23% at June 30, 2012. Fitch considers the company's debt service capacity as being adequate for the rating level with GAAP earnings-based interest coverage at 10x thus far in 2012. Holding company liquidity totaled $564 million at June 30, 2012, down from approximately $756 million at year-end 2011. Risk-based capital of UNM's U.S. insurance subsidiaries was estimated at 404% as of June 30, 2012, slightly above management's near-to-intermediate term target of 375%-400%. The key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Improved general economic conditions including growth in employment, salaries and disposable income which enable UNM to achieve its long-term target of 5%-8% annual earnings growth on its core operations; --GAAP earnings-based interest coverage over 12x-14x and statutory maximum allowable dividend coverage of interest expense at 8x; --U.S. risk-based capital ratio above 400% and run-rate financial leverage below 20%. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Deterioration in financial results that includes an increase in the U.S. group disability benefit ratio over 87%; GAAP earnings-based interest coverage falling below 8x and statutory maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage falling below 4x; --Any additional reserve strengthening charges in the near term; --Holding company cash falls below management's target of approximately 1x fixed charges (interest expense plus common stock dividend), or roughly $250 million; --U.S. risk-based capital ratio below 350% and an increase in financial leverage above 25%. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Unum Group Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2016 at 'BBB'; --7% senior notes due July 15, 2018 at 'BBB'; --5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 at 'BBB'; --7.25% senior notes due March 15, 2028 at 'BBB'; --6.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2028 at 'BBB'; --7.375% senior notes due June 15, 2032 at 'BBB'. Provident Financing Trust I --7.405% junior subordinated capital securities at 'BB+'. UnumProvident Finance Company plc, --6.85% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2015 at 'BBB'. Unum Group members: Unum Life Insurance Company of America Provident Life & Accident Insurance Company Provident Life and Casualty Insurance Company The Paul Revere Life Insurance Company The Paul Revere Variable Annuity Insurance Company First Unum Life Insurance Company Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'.