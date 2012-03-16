March 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed Unnim Banc S.A.'s (Unnim Banc) 'BB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'B' Short-term IDR on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b+'. The agency has also affirmed Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's (BBVA) Long-term IDR at 'A'. The Outlook on BBVA's Long-term IDR is Negative, mirroring that on the sovereign. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating actions follow the announcement by the Spanish government's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) on 7 March 2012 that it has drawn up a restructuring plan for Unnim Banc to be integrated into BBVA. In September 2011, the FROB took full control of Unnim Banc. Fitch believes that BBVA should be able to absorb this acquisition with relative ease given Unnim Banc's small size relative to BBVA (around 5% of group assets), the structure of the transaction, BBVA's financial strength and its experience in integrating banks. The downgrade of Unnim Banc's VR to 'f' reflects that, in Fitch's opinion, the bank has failed and would have defaulted if it had not received extraordinary support. The RWP on Unnim Banc's IDRs and debt ratings highlights the upward rating potential based on support from BBVA. The transaction is still subject to approval by the European Commission. It is expected to be completed by H212, which is when Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watches. Unnim Banc's dated subordinated debt rating of 'B' has been placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) to reflect Fitch's view that these instruments could be at greater risk of non-performance, at least until the transaction is completed. Should this non-performance risk not materialise, Fitch expects to upgrade Unnim Banc's dated subordinated debt ratings in line with the bank's other debt ratings. BBVA will acquire FROB's 100% stake in Unnim Banc for one euro, with the Spanish banks' Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) financially absorbing losses of EUR953m arising from the operation. In addition, the DGF has granted BBVA an asset protection scheme (APS) of above EUR6bn of Unnim Banc's real estate assets for which BBVA will cover the losses of 20% of the net portfolio and the DGF will cover 80% of the losses, over a 10-year period. Liquidity support has not been needed. Although a small transaction for BBVA, in Fitch's view, the acquisition of Unnim Banc makes strategic sense. Unnim Banc operates in Catalonia, one of the more dynamic regions in Spain, and allows BBVA to roughly double its market share for loans and deposits to 16.6% and 12.1%, respectively. Moreover, BBVA expects to reap revenues and costs synergies. While adding 561 branches to BBVA's existing 487-branch network in Catalonia and 3,076 employees to BBVA's existing workforce of 3,252 in the region, it expects to reduce employees by 20% and branches by 30%. It also sees scope to improve retail banking revenues, including commission income, by maximising on Unnim Banc's franchise in the region and, in particular, in the towns of Terrassa and Sabadell. The rating actions are as follows: Unnim: Long-term IDR: 'BB+' placed on RWP Short-term IDR: 'B' placed on RWP Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b+' Support Rating: '3' placed on RWP Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' placed on RWP Subordinated debt: 'B' placed on RWE Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC' Preferred Stock: affirmed at 'C' State-guaranteed notes: 'A' unaffected by today's actions Today's rating actions have no impact on Unnim Banc's covered bonds. BBVA: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' VR: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Market-lined senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB+' BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB+' BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB+' BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1' BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at'F1' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011' and 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' dated 11 July 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis