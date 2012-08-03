Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Aug 3 LodgeNet Interactive Corp : * Moodys downgrades lodgenets cfr to caa1; outlook negative * Moodys downgrades lodgenets cfr to caa1 from b3
SEOUL, June 8 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to invest $300 million to build an appliances factory in the United States, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.