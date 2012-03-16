Overview
-- U.S.-based Alliance Laundry Systems has improved operations and credit
measures, and is pursuing a refinancing to repay existing debt and fund a
distribution to shareholders.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Alliance Laundry to 'B+'
from 'B' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch.
-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery
rating to the company's proposed $350 million senior secured credit facilities
due 2017.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the
company will maintain adequate liquidity and sustain its improved credit
measures.
Rating Action
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Ripon, Wisc.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC to 'B+' from
'B'. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
positive implications on Sept. 28, 2011, following several quarters of stable
operating performance and improvement in credit metrics.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating (one notch higher
than the corporate credit rating) to Alliance Laundry's proposed $350 million
senior secured credit facilities due 2017. The recovery rating is a '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event
of a payment default. The proposed senior secured credit facilities comprise a
$75 million revolving credit facility and a $275 million term loan A. The
company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay its existing
term loan due 2016 and to fund a $47 million distribution to shareholders. The
new issue-level ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final
documentation by Standard & Poor's.
We also raised the issue-level ratings on the company's existing $60 million
senior secured revolver and $285 million ($243 million outstanding) senior
secured term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+', reflecting the raising of the corporate
credit rating. The recovery rating remains '2'. We will withdraw our ratings
on the company's existing senior secured debt upon closing of the new senior
secured credit facilities.
Rationale
The raising of our corporate credit rating primarily reflects Alliance
Laundry's improvement in operating performance and credit measures over the
past year. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio of adjusted total
debt to EBITDA improved to about 3.7x, compared with 4.1x in the previous
year, while funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt improved to
about 20.5% from 16.7%. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing transaction, we
believe adjusted leverage will be about 4.0x for the same period, yet we
expect leverage to improve back to 3.7x by the end of 2012, from a combination
of debt reduction and EBITDA growth. Sales increased about 7.5% in 2011, and
we expect a further gain of about 4.0% for 2012, reflecting continued economic
recovery in several key markets, pricing actions, and contributions from new
products. Despite an ongoing soft economic recovery, we estimate adjusted
EBITDA will grow about 2.0% in 2012, with EBITDA margins narrowing to 18.3%
(from 18.7% in the prior year), as pricing actions and manufacturing
efficiencies largely offset input cost inflation. We expect the company to
continue to generate good free cash flows in excess of $40 million for 2012.
The ratings on Alliance Laundry reflect Standard & Poor's view that the
company has an "aggressive" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk
profile (as defined by our criteria). Key credit factors considered in our
business risk assessment are the company's narrow product focus, small scale,
and customer concentration, yet strong market position in the U.S.
Alliance Laundry is a manufacturer of a full line of self-contained commercial
laundry equipment, primarily serving laundromats, multiunit housing laundries,
and on-premise laundries. About 70% of its sales are in the U.S. and Canada,
and we believe certain segments of the niche commercial laundry equipment
sector are somewhat recession-resistant. In 2011, Alliance Laundry derived
more than 24% of net sales from its 10 largest customers. Coinmach Corp., the
operating company of Coinmach Service Corp. (B-/Stable/--), was the largest
customer and accounted for about 8.6% of 2011 net sales. We believe the loss
of any of these customers would have a material effect on Alliance Laundry's
operations. However, we believe the market has high barriers to entry given
the substantial capital necessary to establish production, the company's
long-standing trade relationships, and its large installed equipment base.
Consequently, we expect Alliance Laundry to be able to maintain its overall
good domestic market position.
Liquidity
We believe Alliance Laundry's liquidity is "adequate" (under our criteria),
with sources of cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our
assessment of Alliance Laundry's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We estimate coverage of uses will be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12
months.
-- We estimate net sources would continue to be positive, even with a 20%
decline in EBITDA from current levels.
-- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants would
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.
On Dec. 31, 2011, Alliance Laundry had more than $37 million in cash and
substantial availability under its $60 million revolving credit facility due
2015. The company had more than 20% cushion under its maintenance financial
covenants following a tightening of required levels at the end of the fourth
quarter of 2011. Following the proposed refinancing transaction, we expect
covenant cushion will remain above 20%. In addition, we expect the company to
generate discretionary cash flow (after capital expenditures, estimated to be
less than $15 million in 2012) in the range of $40 million to $45 million that
will be sufficient to meet required debt amortization requirements for the new
term loan A of more than $10 million for 2012 and nearly $14 million in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Alliance Laundry, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Alliance Laundry will
maintain adequate liquidity and credit measures close to those commensurate
with an aggressive financial risk profile, including adjusted leverage at or
under 4x and FFO to total debt close to 20%. We expect credit metrics to
improve slightly over the near term and for the company to maintain free cash
flow close to historical levels.
Although unlikely over the next 12 months, we could raise the ratings if
operating performance continues to improve and the company was to further
diversify its products and global market share. Alternatively, we could lower
the ratings if operating performance and credit measures were to deteriorate
such that total leverage increased to more than 4.5x. We believe this could
happen in a scenario where sales declined by more than 8% and EBITDA margins
deteriorate at least 150 basis points over the next year.
Ratings List
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch
To From
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/--
New Ratings
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
Senior Secured
US$75 mil revolvg cred fac bk loan BB-
Recovery Rating 2
US$275 mil term loan A bank ln BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Upgraded And Off Credit Watch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
Senior Secured BB- B+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 2 2