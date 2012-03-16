Overview -- U.S.-based Alliance Laundry Systems has improved operations and credit measures, and is pursuing a refinancing to repay existing debt and fund a distribution to shareholders. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Alliance Laundry to 'B+' from 'B' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch. -- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to the company's proposed $350 million senior secured credit facilities due 2017. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and sustain its improved credit measures. Rating Action On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Ripon, Wisc.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Sept. 28, 2011, following several quarters of stable operating performance and improvement in credit metrics. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) to Alliance Laundry's proposed $350 million senior secured credit facilities due 2017. The recovery rating is a '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The proposed senior secured credit facilities comprise a $75 million revolving credit facility and a $275 million term loan A. The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay its existing term loan due 2016 and to fund a $47 million distribution to shareholders. The new issue-level ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation by Standard & Poor's. We also raised the issue-level ratings on the company's existing $60 million senior secured revolver and $285 million ($243 million outstanding) senior secured term loan to 'BB-' from 'B+', reflecting the raising of the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating remains '2'. We will withdraw our ratings on the company's existing senior secured debt upon closing of the new senior secured credit facilities. Rationale The raising of our corporate credit rating primarily reflects Alliance Laundry's improvement in operating performance and credit measures over the past year. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA improved to about 3.7x, compared with 4.1x in the previous year, while funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt improved to about 20.5% from 16.7%. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing transaction, we believe adjusted leverage will be about 4.0x for the same period, yet we expect leverage to improve back to 3.7x by the end of 2012, from a combination of debt reduction and EBITDA growth. Sales increased about 7.5% in 2011, and we expect a further gain of about 4.0% for 2012, reflecting continued economic recovery in several key markets, pricing actions, and contributions from new products. Despite an ongoing soft economic recovery, we estimate adjusted EBITDA will grow about 2.0% in 2012, with EBITDA margins narrowing to 18.3% (from 18.7% in the prior year), as pricing actions and manufacturing efficiencies largely offset input cost inflation. We expect the company to continue to generate good free cash flows in excess of $40 million for 2012. The ratings on Alliance Laundry reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company has an "aggressive" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile (as defined by our criteria). Key credit factors considered in our business risk assessment are the company's narrow product focus, small scale, and customer concentration, yet strong market position in the U.S. Alliance Laundry is a manufacturer of a full line of self-contained commercial laundry equipment, primarily serving laundromats, multiunit housing laundries, and on-premise laundries. About 70% of its sales are in the U.S. and Canada, and we believe certain segments of the niche commercial laundry equipment sector are somewhat recession-resistant. In 2011, Alliance Laundry derived more than 24% of net sales from its 10 largest customers. Coinmach Corp., the operating company of Coinmach Service Corp. (B-/Stable/--), was the largest customer and accounted for about 8.6% of 2011 net sales. We believe the loss of any of these customers would have a material effect on Alliance Laundry's operations. However, we believe the market has high barriers to entry given the substantial capital necessary to establish production, the company's long-standing trade relationships, and its large installed equipment base. Consequently, we expect Alliance Laundry to be able to maintain its overall good domestic market position. Liquidity We believe Alliance Laundry's liquidity is "adequate" (under our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Alliance Laundry's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We estimate coverage of uses will be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We estimate net sources would continue to be positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from current levels. -- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. On Dec. 31, 2011, Alliance Laundry had more than $37 million in cash and substantial availability under its $60 million revolving credit facility due 2015. The company had more than 20% cushion under its maintenance financial covenants following a tightening of required levels at the end of the fourth quarter of 2011. Following the proposed refinancing transaction, we expect covenant cushion will remain above 20%. In addition, we expect the company to generate discretionary cash flow (after capital expenditures, estimated to be less than $15 million in 2012) in the range of $40 million to $45 million that will be sufficient to meet required debt amortization requirements for the new term loan A of more than $10 million for 2012 and nearly $14 million in 2013. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Alliance Laundry, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Alliance Laundry will maintain adequate liquidity and credit measures close to those commensurate with an aggressive financial risk profile, including adjusted leverage at or under 4x and FFO to total debt close to 20%. We expect credit metrics to improve slightly over the near term and for the company to maintain free cash flow close to historical levels. Although unlikely over the next 12 months, we could raise the ratings if operating performance continues to improve and the company was to further diversify its products and global market share. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if operating performance and credit measures were to deteriorate such that total leverage increased to more than 4.5x. We believe this could happen in a scenario where sales declined by more than 8% and EBITDA margins deteriorate at least 150 basis points over the next year. Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From Alliance Laundry Systems LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/-- New Ratings Alliance Laundry Systems LLC Senior Secured US$75 mil revolvg cred fac bk loan BB- Recovery Rating 2 US$275 mil term loan A bank ln BB- Recovery Rating 2 Upgraded And Off Credit Watch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Alliance Laundry Systems LLC Senior Secured BB- B+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 2 2