Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Carriage Services Inc. (B/Stable/--) are not currently affected by the company's plan to refinance its existing revolving credit and redeem its existing 7.875% senior notes with a new $200 million credit facility. The new facility will be a five-year $130 million term loan, and a revolving credit facility of up to $70 million. Debt outstanding is unchanged; the incremental $10 million revolving capacity is modest. Our corporate credit rating factors in Carriage Services "weak" business risk profile reflecting its narrow business focus and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our criteria, because of the debt burden. We still assume the company will use free cash flow to fund acquisitions or support other shareholder-friendly initiatives.
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.