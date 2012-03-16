(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupama S.A.'s and two of its core
insurance subsidiaries, Groupama GAN Vie and GAN Assurances' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB'. Fitch has also placed GAN Eurocourtage's 'BBB'
IFS rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The agency has withdrawn Groupama
Transport's rating as the company has merged with GAN Eurocourtage.
Fitch has also affirmed Groupama S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' and maintained its 'BB' subordinated debt ratings on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). All rating Outlooks are Negative. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this comment.
The rating actions follow the publication by Groupama of a EUR1.76bn loss for
2011. The loss primarily stemmed from write downs on Greek debt and losses on
holdings of equities. At 107%, regulatory solvency is in line with Fitch's
expectations, marginally above the regulatory minimum.
The ratings reflect the substantial risks facing the insurer. Forecasts of
subdued economic growth in France, combined with macroeconomic uncertainties
create a difficult and potentially volatile operating environment. Groupama's
above average exposure to risky asset classes means that its results are likely
to continue to be subject to material fluctuations. Solvency is currently at the
lower end of Fitch's median of 125% for regulatory Solvency 1 capital for a
'BBB' rating category. Planned actions should reinforce the company's capital
base, offering greater protection from market volatility but if this fails to
materialise, the company's financial flexibility could be limited.
More positively, operating performance should remain solid. The company reported
improved underwriting profitability for 2011. This better trend in earnings,
combined with the results of a cost cutting exercise, should support operating
profit, benefiting the rating. Groupama's insurance operations show a large
degree of business and risk diversification.
The placement of GAN Eurocourtage IFS rating on RWE reflects uncertainties over
the shareholding structure of the company and will be resolved when there is
greater clarity. Until then, Fitch expects Groupama to continue to support GAN
Eurocourtage.
The maintained RWN on the subordinated debt continues to reflect Fitch's view of
the increased risk of coupon deferral given the marginal level of Groupama's
regulatory solvency. Should the group's regulatory solvency margin improve
following the remedial action being taken by management to strengthen
capitalisation, the rating would likely be affirmed. However, if the group's
regulatory solvency margin continues to decline, or core group ratings are
further downgraded, Fitch would likely downgrade the subordinated debt ratings.
The key rating triggers that could result in a further downgrade include
deterioration of the group's financial profile, especially in terms of solvency,
as well as its inability to translate measures aimed at improving underwriting
results into a sustainable strong performance in non-life (combined ratio near
100%) and life (new business margin near 1%).
Fitch will continue to monitor Groupama's actions to reduce exposure to
financial markets volatility and to rebuild capital adequacy via retained
earnings and strategic decisions.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Groupama S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Subordinated debt 'BB'; maintained on RWN
Junior subordinated debt 'BB'; maintained on RWN
Groupama GAN Vie
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
GAN Assurances
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
GAN Eurocourtage
'BBB' IFS rating placed on RWE
Groupama Transport
IFS rating withdrawn
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)