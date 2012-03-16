March 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on one UK local government, Transport for London, and three Oxford Colleges to Negative from Stable and affirmed their ratings. The rating actions reflect the revision of the Outlook on the United Kingdom's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 14 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The Outlook revisions also reflect the application of Fitch's criteria, according to which subnationals' ratings are not higher, except in unusual circumstances, than their sovereign (see "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 5 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The revision of the Outlooks on the PSEs also reflects the application of Fitch's "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" methodology, according to which dependent entities are credit linked to the sponsor. Additionally, dependent entities cannot be rated above the owner (sponsor) and non-dependent entities cannot be rated above the sponsor unless their stand alone rating is stronger than the owner. The rating actions are as follows: London Borough of Wandsworth Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable Primary Analyst: Guido Bach Secondary Analyst: Ines Callahan Transport for London Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AA+' and Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga Lincoln College, Oxford Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga Somerville College, Oxford Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga St Peters College, Oxford Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of 'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011; "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 5 March 2012; "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States", dated 5 March 2012; 'Rating Guidelines for Colleges and Universities Outside the United States', dated July 2011, and 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 20 June 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States Rating Guidelines for Colleges and Universities Outside the US Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States