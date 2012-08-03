Overview
-- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession
than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the
combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss
reserves.
-- Nevertheless, we believe that Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia
Giulia SpA's (Mediocredito) business and financial profile will likely remain
consistent with our current ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact
of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB/A-3' long- and short-term ratings
on Mediocredito. The long-term rating includes three notches uplift for
government support from the region of Friuli Venezia-Giulia.
-- The negative outlook on our long-term rating on Mediocredito reflects
the possibility of a downgrade if we were to lower our ratings on the region
of Friuli Venezia Giulia or if we anticipated that further deterioration in
domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken Mediocredito's
stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-3'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca
Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA (Mediocredito). The outlook on the
long-term rating on Mediocredito is negative.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that Mediocredito's business and financial
profile will likely remain consistent with the current ratings, even after it
absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the
Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk
Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). It also
reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support from the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia (the
region; BBB+/Negative/--) in case of need.
In accordance with Standard & Poor's criteria for rating government-related
entities (GREs), our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support is based on our assessment of Mediocredito's:
-- "Very important" role in the region's economy, as Mediocredito is the
main regional banking counterparty; and
-- "Very strong" link with the region, which is actively involved in the
bank's strategy and also provides capital and funding support.
As a result, the long-term rating on Mediocredito is three notches above the
bank's 'bb' SACP.
With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we
had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks'
vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we
believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced
coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of
higher credit losses particularly in the event of deterioration in the
collateral values of assets.
In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of
Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we
previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. At
the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets through provisioning,
which is already low by international standards because of the banks'
extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of provisioning
needs, has further decreased over the past few years.
Our view of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively
affects our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Mediocredito,
although not sufficiently for us to modify our "strong" assessment of capital
and earnings. This reflects our expectation that our RAC ratio will remain
between 11.8%-12.2% over the next 24 months. Our forecast incorporates the EUR50
million capital increase that Mediocredito expects to complete by 2012.
We continue to assess Mediocredito's risk position as "weak" because we
believe our RAC ratio doesn't fully capture the bank's high exposure to the
risky small and midsize enterprise (SME) segment, which is higher than the
Italian banking industry average. Other risks we see and that are not fully
captured by our RAC estimates are Mediocredito's high geographic, business
type, and sector concentration relative to peers', and its past expansion into
the Veneto region, where it had less knowledge of the customer base and a
limited track record. The bank's asset quality deteriorated more than the
Italian banking sector average during the downturn, with net problem
assets--which we define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist
loans ("incagli")--reaching 8.6% of customer loans in December 2011, compared
with 2% at year-end 2008. We expect asset quality to continue deteriorating in
2012, more than the sector average, although net nonperforming asset (NPA)
inflows should likely remain below the peaks in 2009 and 2010. Consequently,
we expect that Mediocredito's credit losses will remain high relative to
average sector levels.
Our SACP on Mediocredito continues to reflect our 'bbb' anchor we assign to
commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for
assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as our view of the bank's
"moderate" business position, "below average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Mediocredito reflects the
possibility that we could lower the ratings if we were to lower our ratings on
the region, and we anticipated that deteriorating economic and banking
industry conditions in Italy could affect Mediocredito's asset quality,
liquidity and funding position, and capital and earnings more than we
currently factor into the rating.
Any weakening in Mediocredito's role for and link with the region's government
would have negative rating implications.
We could also lower the ratings if we saw deterioration in Mediocredito's
SACP, and specifically if we thought that the bank would not likely meet our
base-case expectations. Under our base-case scenario for the next 12 months,
we project that:
-- Mediocredito will maintain "adequate" liquidity, owing to the lack of
unusual or large liquidity needs, the region's support, and the bank's use of
European Central Bank liquidity facilities;
-- Our pro forma RAC ratio for Mediocredito will exceed 10% (pro forma
for increased economic risk in Italy); and
-- Mediocredito's asset quality will continue deteriorating, but with net
new NPA inflows remaining below the 2009 and 2010 peaks.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, and if we
thought that Mediocredito's asset quality and earnings were likely to
strengthen.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-3
SACP bb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Below average and Adequate (-1)
Support 3
GRE Support 3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
