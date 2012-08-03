Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has revised its
recovery rating on Kodiak Oil & Gas' senior unsecured debt to '6' from
'5'. The '6' recovery rating reflects our expectation for a negligible (0% to
10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. As a result, we
have lowered our rating on Kodiak's $800 million 8.125% unsecured notes to
'CCC+' from 'B-'.
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook are unchanged.
The downgrade on the senior unsecured issue and revision of the recovery
ratings reflects the lower recovery valuation following the recently announced
$150 million increase in Kodiak's borrowing base to $375 million from $225
million. Our recovery analysis incorporated an updated PV-10 valuation based
on June 30, 2012, proven reserves using Standard & Poor's recovery methodology
and stressed price deck assumptions. For the complete recovery analysis, see
our recovery report on Kodiak, to be published after this release on
RatingsDirect.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Credit FAQ: Why Standard & Poor's Revised Its Assumptions For Recovery
Analysis On Exploration And Production Companies, Nov. 3, 2010
-- Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The
Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010
RATINGS LIST
Kodiak Oil & Gas
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior unsecured debt CCC+ B-
recovery rating 6 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.