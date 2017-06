Aug 3 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating CriteriaAug 3 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report titled 'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria.' This report replaces Fitch's report of the same title dated Aug. 10, 2011. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.