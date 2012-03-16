March 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Petroleos
Mexicanos' (PEMEX) CHF300 million proposed notes issuance. The notes will mature
in 2019.
PEMEX's ratings reflect its link to the government of Mexico and the company's
fiscal importance to the sovereign. The ratings also reflect the company's solid
pretax income, export-oriented profile, sizable proven hydrocarbon reserves and
its dominant domestic market position. The ratings are tempered by PEMEX's
significant adjusted debt levels, negative net worth position, substantial tax
burden, large capital investment requirements, and exposure to political
interference risk.
As a state-owned entity, Pemex's ratings are linked to the credit profile of
Mexico, whose Fitch issued foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings are
'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. Pemex is the nation's largest company and one of
its major sources of funds. Over the past five years, its transfers to the
government have averaged 55% over sales or 125% of operating income. As a
result, Pemex's balance sheet has weakened and reflects a negative net worth.
Despite pari-passu treatment with sovereign debt in the past, PEMEX's debt lacks
an explicit guarantee.
In December 2011, Pemex reported EBITDA of approximately USD62.6 billion, up
from USD50.9 billion in 2010. This reflects higher realized crude oil prices
(USD104 per barrel in fourth-quarter 2011, USD72 in 2010; USD57 in 2009) which
compensated for the negative margin of the refining segment. Funds from
operations amounted to USD13.6 billion as transfers to the government also
increased. LTM capital expenditures as of December 2011 were USD14.1 billion and
free cash flow was negative at USD2.9 billion.
Pemex is expected to continue implementing sizable capital investments in an
attempt to sustain and potentially increase current production volumes. The
company's historical significant tax burden, however, has limited access to
internally generated funds, forcing a growing reliance on external borrowings.
As of December 2011, total debt was USD56.2 billion and leverage (debt to
EBITDA) was 0.9 times (x) compared to 0.7x in 2008. Adjusting for the
underfunded pension plan and other post employment benefits (OPEB), debt
practically doubled to USD108.7 billion and adjusted leverage increased to 1.5x
compared to 1.0x in 2008.
After a precipitous fall in national oil production in 2008-09, production
appears to be stabilizing, falling by only 1.6% in 2011 and 1.0% in 2010. This
trend is mostly the result of a more intensive use of technology in the
Cantarell field and increased drilling activities mostly in Chicotepec, another
strategic oil field. The company's goal is to increase total crude production to
3 million barrels per day from the current 2.58 million by 2018, which might be
challenging given the difficulties in stabilizing oil production. Moreover, the
company's capital spending capacity is constrained by limited budgetary
flexibility and a high tax burden.
PEMEX, Mexico's state oil and natural gas company, is the nation's largest
company and ranks among the world's largest vertically integrated petroleum
enterprises. As of December 2011, it reported hydrocarbon production of 3.8
million boe daily, refining capacity of 1.5 million bpd, proven hydrocarbon
reserves of 13.8 billion boe. Pemex's reserves life was approximately 10 years
and its reserve replacement rate has increased from 26% in 2005 to 101% in 2011.
