(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves. -- In our view, Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige (BPAA) is vulnerable to the effect of increases in its stock of problem assets, given that its coverage of problem assets through provisioning is lower than the Italian banking system average. -- We are therefore lowering to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on BPAA. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that a further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken BPAA's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term ratings on Italian bank Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige (BPAA) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our opinion that BPAA's financial profile, and in particular its risk position, is negatively affected by what we see as increased risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession that we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. At the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets--which we define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli")--through provisioning, which is already low by international standards because of the banks' extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of provisioning needs, has further decreased over the past few years. Because of the increased economic risk we see in Italy and the associated negative impact on BPAA's risk position, we have revised down our assessment of BPAA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', which in turn has resulted in the lowering of our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. Despite our assessment of higher credit risk in the economy we expect BPAA's capital and earnings position to remain "adequate," as our criteria define the term. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments at year-end 2011 stood at 6.7% pro forma for increased economic risk in Italy, which is about 100 basis points lower than our previous estimate. However, we maintain our view that BPAA's RAC ratio will exceed 7% over the next 18-24 months, the minimum level commensurate with our "adequate" assessment on capital and earnings. Our projections take into account BPAA's internal capital generation, which is modest compared with peers' but stable, and which we believe offsets the increase in risk-weighted assets derived from credit growth. Our RAC ratio forecast also assumes that management will complete further capital strengthening actions beyond earnings retention. We nonetheless believe that BPAA is vulnerable to the increased economic risk we see in Italy, and that our RAC ratio estimates no longer understate BPAA's capital position. We have therefore revised our assessment on BPAA's risk position to "adequate" from "strong." In our opinion, the provinces of Trento and Bolzano, where BPAA's loan portfolio is concentrated, are likely to be less resilient to a prolonged domestic economic recession than we previously expected. As result, we expect BPAA's stock of problem assets to increase more than we previously expected, although to a lower extent than system average. At the same time, BPAA's coverage of problem assets through provisioning, already lower than international standards due to the extensive use of tangible collateral in its assessment of provisioning needs, at 30.4% as of year-end 2011, is low compared with the Italian banking system average of 43.6%. Our SACP and ratings on BPAA continue to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank an issuer credit rating), as well as on our view of BPAA's "moderate" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We consider BPAA to have low systemic importance and the Italian government to be supportive of its banking sector. We evaluate the likelihood of government support for BPAA as "low" and therefore we do not incorporate any uplift from the SACP into the long-term rating. Outlook The negative outlook on BPAA reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipated that deteriorating economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could affect BPAA's asset quality and capital more than we currently factor into our expectations. In our baseline scenario, we expect BPAA's RAC ratio to exceed 7%, and asset quality not to deteriorate more than the Italian banking system average. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system and a strengthening of BPAA's capital and earnings position. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded To From Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Standard & Poor's, New York Additional Contact: Financial Institutions Ratings Europe; FIG_Europe@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. 