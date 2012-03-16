March 16 - OVERVIEW -- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transaction in the monthly Global SROC Report. -- We have taken various rating actions on 14 synthetic CDO tranches. -- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions. -- These ratings are based on our currently effective criteria for rating cash flow and CDO transactions backed by pools of structured finance assets (securities or debt). However, our recent update to these criteria, which become effective on March 19, 2012, may affect these ratings. March 16 - After running its month-end SROC (synthetic rated overcollateralization) figures, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 14 European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches. Specifically, we have: -- Placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on three tranches; -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on four tranches; and -- Affirmed our ratings on seven tranches. For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running February 2012 Month-End SROC Figures." The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100% during the February 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in the SROC report covering January 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC Report provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 1,500 individual CDO tranches. For those transactions where our updated criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research") is not applicable, we have run our analysis on the appropriate Evaluator models (versions 2.7 and 4.1). For the transactions affected by our updated criteria, our analysis has been run on Evaluator version 5.1. For transactions run on version 5.1, the list of CreditWatch actions will now include the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, with a flat recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses whether the CDO tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a flat recovery of 17%. In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current ratings. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions on these notes based on our currently effective criteria for rating cash flow and synthetic CDO transactions backed by pools of structured finance (SF) assets (securities or debt). However, we recently published updated criteria (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). Note that these criteria become effective on March 19, 2012. Once effective, we will put on CreditWatch the ratings of all CDOs of SF tranches that will likely change due to the application of the criteria. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within six months after the effective date. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running February 2012 Month-End SROC Figures, March 16, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010 -- Revised Methodology For Deriving Recovery Rates For U.S. CMBS Held In Global CDO Transactions, June 24, 2010 -- CDO Spotlight: What Is A Synthetic CDO?, April 30, 2010 -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, March 7, 2005