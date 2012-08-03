(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession
that we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the
combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss
reserves.
-- In our view, the capital positions of the Italian network of
cooperative banks (Banche di Credito Cooperativo; BBCs), and Iccrea Banking
Group, comprising Iccrea Holding SpA (Iccrea Holding), Iccrea Banca SpA
(Iccrea Banca), and Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA (Iccrea BancaImpresa), are
negatively affected by the increased economic risk we see in the Italian
economy.
-- Therefore, we are lowering to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' our long- and
short-term ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa,
all of which we continue to view as core entities of the BCC network.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade of the
Iccrea Banking Group if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic
economic and banking industry conditions could weaken the BCC network's
stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BBB/A-2' its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based
Iccrea Holding SpA, Iccrea Banca SpA, and Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA, which
together form the Iccrea Banking Group. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings to 'BB-' from 'BB+' on Lower
Tier two hybrid notes and to 'B+' from 'BB' on Upper Tier 2 hybrid notes
issued by Iccrea BancaImpresa.
Rationale
The downgrade of Iccrea Banking Group reflects our opinion that the financial
profile of Italy's large network of small cooperative banks (Banche di Credito
Cooperativo; BCCs), and in particular its capital position, is being
negatively affected by what we see as increased risk in the Italian economy
(see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published on Aug. 3, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we
had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks'
vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we
believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced
coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of
higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the
collateral values of assets.
Because of the increased economic risk we see in Italy and the associated
negative impact on the BCC network and Iccrea Banking Group's capital, we have
revised down our assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles (SACP). We
lowered the BCCs network's SACP to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', and Iccrea Banking
Group's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. As a result of the lowering of the BCC
network's SACP we lowered our ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and
Iccrea BancaImpresa. We continue to base the ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea
Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa on our assessment of the BCCs network's
creditworthiness, in which Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea
BancaImpresa have "core" status, according to our group methodology.
Our opinion of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively
affects our calculation of our future risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) for
the BCC network. We now anticipate that the BCCs' aggregated RAC ratio will
not remain above 10% over the next 18-24 months. As such, we have lowered our
assessment of the BCC network's capital and earnings to "adequate" from
"strong," as our criteria define these terms. In our assessment we also take
into account the limitations to capital exchangeability in the BCC network due
to its legal framework, which comprised several individual and independent
banks. Additionally, we are of the view that the BCC network's earnings
capacity is modest and will likely remain constrained over the next two years,
owing to potential pressure on asset quality and an increase in the cost of
funding because of the current difficult operating environment.
We continue to assess the BCC network's risk position as "weak," as our
criteria define this term. This reflects our view that it is more vulnerable
to the increased economic risk in the Italian economy, given its
lower-than-system-average coverage of problem assets, which we define as the
sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli"), through
provisioning, higher-than-average concentration in risky sectors like real
estate, and historically faster-than-system-average asset growth. In our
opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of the BCC
network's problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously
expected. At the same time, the BCC network's provisioning for problem assets,
which is already low by international standards because of the extensive use
of tangible collateral in its assessment of provisioning needs, has been
historically lower than the Italian banking system average. Coverage of
problem assets was 27.9% at the end of 2011 compared with 43.6% at system
level. As a result, the BCC network's stock of net problem assets reached a
high 7.2% of net loans at the end of 2011 compared with 5.7% at system level.
Our SACP on the BCC network continues to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' we assign
to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for
assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as on our view of the BCC
network's "adequate" business position, "above-average" funding, and "strong"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
The rating action on Iccrea BancaImpresa's hybrid instruments resulted from
the lowering of Iccrea Banking Group's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. This
reflects our expectation that, as a result of the impact of the increased
economic risk, the group's projected RAC ratio will not reach 7%, the minimum
for maintaining an "adequate" assessment on its capital and earnings. As such,
we lowered our assessment on the group's capital and earnings to "moderate."
We continue to assess Iccrea Banking Group's risk position as "moderate," as
our criteria define this term. This reflects our view of the Iccrea Banking
Group's weaker loss experience compared with the Italian banking system
average, lower coverage of problem assets through provisions, and
higher-than-average stock of net problem assets on net loans. Iccrea Banking
Group's SACP continues to reflect our 'bbb' anchor for commercial banks
operating in Italy as well as our "adequate" business position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
Outlook
The negative outlooks on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa
reflect the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that further
deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could
weaken BCC network's stand-alone credit profile.
A deterioration of Iccrea banking Group's SACP while the BCC network's SACP
remained at 'bbb-', would not necessarily trigger a downgrade of Iccrea
Banking Group's ratings as long as we maintain our view of its "core" status
within the BCC network.
We could revise the outlooks to stable if we anticipate an improvement in
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, as well as a
pronounced easing of asset quality and earnings deterioration.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
-- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased
Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Iccrea Banca SpA
Iccrea Holding SpA
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2
Iccrea Banca SpA
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA
Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/A-3 BBB/A-2
Iccrea Banca SpA
Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA
Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB
Subordinated BB- BB+
Junior Subordinated B+ BB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)