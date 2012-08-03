(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession that we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves. -- In our view, the capital positions of the Italian network of cooperative banks (Banche di Credito Cooperativo; BBCs), and Iccrea Banking Group, comprising Iccrea Holding SpA (Iccrea Holding), Iccrea Banca SpA (Iccrea Banca), and Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA (Iccrea BancaImpresa), are negatively affected by the increased economic risk we see in the Italian economy. -- Therefore, we are lowering to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' our long- and short-term ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa, all of which we continue to view as core entities of the BCC network. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade of the Iccrea Banking Group if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken the BCC network's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Iccrea Holding SpA, Iccrea Banca SpA, and Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA, which together form the Iccrea Banking Group. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings to 'BB-' from 'BB+' on Lower Tier two hybrid notes and to 'B+' from 'BB' on Upper Tier 2 hybrid notes issued by Iccrea BancaImpresa. Rationale The downgrade of Iccrea Banking Group reflects our opinion that the financial profile of Italy's large network of small cooperative banks (Banche di Credito Cooperativo; BCCs), and in particular its capital position, is being negatively affected by what we see as increased risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published on Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. Because of the increased economic risk we see in Italy and the associated negative impact on the BCC network and Iccrea Banking Group's capital, we have revised down our assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles (SACP). We lowered the BCCs network's SACP to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', and Iccrea Banking Group's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. As a result of the lowering of the BCC network's SACP we lowered our ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa. We continue to base the ratings on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa on our assessment of the BCCs network's creditworthiness, in which Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa have "core" status, according to our group methodology. Our opinion of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively affects our calculation of our future risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) for the BCC network. We now anticipate that the BCCs' aggregated RAC ratio will not remain above 10% over the next 18-24 months. As such, we have lowered our assessment of the BCC network's capital and earnings to "adequate" from "strong," as our criteria define these terms. In our assessment we also take into account the limitations to capital exchangeability in the BCC network due to its legal framework, which comprised several individual and independent banks. Additionally, we are of the view that the BCC network's earnings capacity is modest and will likely remain constrained over the next two years, owing to potential pressure on asset quality and an increase in the cost of funding because of the current difficult operating environment. We continue to assess the BCC network's risk position as "weak," as our criteria define this term. This reflects our view that it is more vulnerable to the increased economic risk in the Italian economy, given its lower-than-system-average coverage of problem assets, which we define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli"), through provisioning, higher-than-average concentration in risky sectors like real estate, and historically faster-than-system-average asset growth. In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of the BCC network's problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously expected. At the same time, the BCC network's provisioning for problem assets, which is already low by international standards because of the extensive use of tangible collateral in its assessment of provisioning needs, has been historically lower than the Italian banking system average. Coverage of problem assets was 27.9% at the end of 2011 compared with 43.6% at system level. As a result, the BCC network's stock of net problem assets reached a high 7.2% of net loans at the end of 2011 compared with 5.7% at system level. Our SACP on the BCC network continues to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as on our view of the BCC network's "adequate" business position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The rating action on Iccrea BancaImpresa's hybrid instruments resulted from the lowering of Iccrea Banking Group's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. This reflects our expectation that, as a result of the impact of the increased economic risk, the group's projected RAC ratio will not reach 7%, the minimum for maintaining an "adequate" assessment on its capital and earnings. As such, we lowered our assessment on the group's capital and earnings to "moderate." We continue to assess Iccrea Banking Group's risk position as "moderate," as our criteria define this term. This reflects our view of the Iccrea Banking Group's weaker loss experience compared with the Italian banking system average, lower coverage of problem assets through provisions, and higher-than-average stock of net problem assets on net loans. Iccrea Banking Group's SACP continues to reflect our 'bbb' anchor for commercial banks operating in Italy as well as our "adequate" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Outlook The negative outlooks on Iccrea Holding, Iccrea Banca, and Iccrea BancaImpresa reflect the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken BCC network's stand-alone credit profile. A deterioration of Iccrea banking Group's SACP while the BCC network's SACP remained at 'bbb-', would not necessarily trigger a downgrade of Iccrea Banking Group's ratings as long as we maintain our view of its "core" status within the BCC network. We could revise the outlooks to stable if we anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, as well as a pronounced easing of asset quality and earnings deterioration. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012 -- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded To From Iccrea Banca SpA Iccrea Holding SpA Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2 Iccrea Banca SpA Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/A-3 BBB/A-2 Iccrea Banca SpA Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB Subordinated BB- BB+ Junior Subordinated B+ BB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)