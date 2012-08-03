(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession
than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased, due to the
combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss
reserves.
-- As a result of the negative impact of what we see as increased credit
risk in the Italian economy, we have lowered our assessment of Banca Popolare
di Milano SCRL (BPM)'s capital position.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on BPM and its core subsidiary, Banca Akros SpA, to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed
on April 2, 2012.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we
were to lower our sovereign ratings on Italy and if we anticipate that further
deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could
weaken BPM's stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian bank Banca Popolare di
Milano SCRL (BPM) and its core subsidiary, Banca Akros SpA, to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/A-3'. We have also lowered our ratings on BPM's subordinated debt to
'BB-' from 'BB+'. At the same time, the ratings were removed from CreditWatch
with negative implications, where we placed them on April 2, 2012. The outlook
on both entities is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the increased credit risk in the Italian
economy has negatively affected BPM's capital position (see "BICRA On Italy
Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased
Credit Risk For Italian Banks").
With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we
had originally anticipated, we think Italian banks' vulnerability to credit
risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined
effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves
makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses,
particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets.
Due to the increased economic risk we see in Italy, and the associated
negative impact on BPM's capital position, we have revised down our assessment
of BPM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. This, in
turn, has resulted in the lowering of our ratings on BPM to 'BB+/B' from
'BBB-/A-3'.
According to our methodology, we rate nondeferrable subordinated debt issued
by banks in Italy a minimum of two notches below the SACP when the SACP is
'bb+' or lower. As such, we are lowering our ratings on BPM's subordinated
debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The ratings on BPM's two Tier 1 hybrids remain at
'C', due to BPM's nonpayment of interest and dividends on these two hybrid
instruments.
Based on our view that higher credit risk in the economy also adversely
affects our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for BPM, we have lowered our
assessment of BPM's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate," as our
criteria define these terms. We now project BPM's 2011 RAC ratio, pro forma
for increased economic risk in Italy, will be 6.6%, or 90 basis points (bps)
lower than our previous estimate. According to our revised projections, BPM's
RAC ratio will not reach 7% over the next 18-24 months. Our new forecasts
include the reimbursement of a EUR500 million government hybrid security
(Tremonti Bond), which we understand is likely to occur between end-2012 and
mid-2013, and could lower BPM's projected RAC ratio by roughly 100 bps.
Retained earnings will partially offset this negative impact.
We anticipate that moderate asset growth, low interest margins, and declining
capital markets will continue to strain BPM's operating revenues in 2012 and
2013. In our view, BPM will only experience the positive effects from its
cost-cutting initiatives gradually and we consider that these would not be
enough to compensate for the one-off restructuring costs that are expected
through the implementation period. We understand that BPM is carrying out an
impairment test, which could lead to record additional goodwill impairments in
its first-half 2012 results. This would have a neutral impact on our capital
estimates because it would decrease the value of intangible assets that we
deduct from our measure of capital (total adjusted capital or TAC), but, at
the same time, it would reduce retained earnings.
We believe that our RAC estimates for BPM adequately capture BPM's
vulnerability to the more negative environment that we see in Italy. We have
therefore maintained our assessment of BPM's risk position as "adequate".
BPM's gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) represented 8.5% of gross loans at
end-2011, which is below the 11.2% system average. We also anticipate that
BPM's NPAs will continue to accumulate over the next two years at a lower pace
than the average of its domestic peers. In addition, BPM's coverage of NPAs by
loan loss provisions was 35.4% at end-March 2012, which, while low by
international standards, is higher than that of its domestic peers.
Additionally, the stock of net NPAs on net customer loans was 4.3% at
end-March 2012, which is lower than the Italian system average of 5.7%. Our
assessment of BPM's risk position also reflects its higher-than-peers level of
single-name and real-estate concentrations, a feature of the local economy in
Lombardy, BPM's main stronghold.
Our SACP and ratings on BPM continue to reflect our anchor of 'bbb' we assign
to commercial banks operating in Italy (which is our starting point for
assigning a bank a long-term rating) and our view of BPM's "moderate" business
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms.
We consider BPM to have "moderate" systemic importance and the Italian
government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We evaluate the
likelihood of government support for BPM as "moderate," but do not incorporate
any uplift into the ratings from the SACP, given the 'BBB+' long-term rating
on Italy.
Outlook
The negative outlook on our long-term rating on BPM reflects the possibility
of a downgrade if we were to lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy
(unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) and we anticipated that a further
deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could
affect BPM's asset quality or capital more than we currently factor into the
ratings.
Specifically, we could revise our view of BPM's asset quality if BPM's NPAs
accumulate in 2012 and 2013 at rates that are higher than the system average
(we expect net new inflows of NPAs close to 2.6% and 2.4% of loans for the
system on average in 2012 and 2013, respectively).
A deterioration of BPM's SACP while the long-term sovereign rating on Italy
remained at 'BBB+' would not necessarily trigger a downgrade because we might
factor in one notch of uplift above the SACP for government support.
We could revise the outlook to stable if, everything else being equal, we
anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian
banking system, a strengthening of BPM's capital and earnings position, as
well as a pronounced easing of asset quality deterioration.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer credit rating BB+/Negative/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Moderate
Capital and Earnings Moderate
Risk Position Adequate
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate
Support
GRE Support
Group Support
Sovereign Support
Additional Factors
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Banca Akros SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BB+/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Senior Unsecured BB+ BBB-/Watch Neg
Subordinated BB- BB+/Watch Neg
BPM Ireland Plc
Commercial Paper* B A-3/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Junior Subordinated C
BPM Capital I LLC
Preference Stock* C
BPM Captital Trust I
Preference Stock* C
*Guaranteed by Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL.
