Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc.'s (AECI) implied senior secured obligations. AECI's rating takes into account approximately $1.81 billion of secured debt obligations, but is implied since none of the debt is publicly held. Previously, Fitch rated the Missouri State Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority pollution control refunding revenue bonds series 2008 bonds issued on behalf of AECI, 'AA'. However, these bonds were repurchased in March 2011. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY AECI's senior secured obligations are secured by a lien on all of the owned tangible and certain of the intangible assets of the cooperative. KEY RATING DRIVERS COMPARABLY WEAKER METRICS: The assigned rating reflects AECI's financial metrics, which although still quite positive, are less supportive of an 'AA' rated obligation, and are more in line with the Fitch universe of electric cooperative credits. WELL POSITIONED GENERATING AND TRANSMISSION UTILITY: AECI is a major generating and transmission cooperative system located in the Midwestern U.S. It has a broad mix of economical coal generation and has added significantly to its natural gas-fired capacity in recent years, allowing the utility to meet the needs of its member systems for the long term, while having flexibility to market power off-system at competitive rates. HIGHLY REGARDED EXECUTIVE TEAM: Management is well tenured, with a strong and experienced board and a highly regarded CEO, who has held that post for over 20 years. Financial policies are conservatively grounded, providing good support for bondholders. SOLID FINANCIALS: AECI continues to demonstrate solid financial performance with healthy net margins and reasonable debt service coverage and equity ratios. Deferred revenues, which now total around $300 million, are available to help support rates and for capital improvements. Including lines of credit, liquidity is ample and a substantial reduction in future capital expenditures is underway. FUTURE OUTLAYS FOR COAL PLANTS A RISK: Until recently, approximately 80% of AECI's fuel mix was coal related. Management believes it is reasonably well positioned to meet future federal environmental standards, but potential capital costs remain uncertain; not unlike that of other heavily coal-based systems. RECENT RATE INCREASES SIGNIFICANT: After four years of sizeable rate increases, ending in 2009, to pay for new capital projects and fuel related costs, tempered by a slowdown in economic growth, Fitch has some concern about the cooperative's ability to continue to pass through rate increases on an unencumbered basis. CREDIT PROFILE AECI is part of a three-tiered electric system. It is owned by six generation and transmission cooperatives (G&Ts) that created AECI to provide the G&Ts with a wholesale power supply. These six G&Ts are in turn owned by 51 local distribution cooperatives in Missouri, southeast Iowa and northeast Oklahoma, and provide electric service to 875,000 member consumers. LOWERING PERCENTAGE OF COAL AECI has generating capacity totaling 5,895 megawatts (Mw), more than 9,645 miles of transmission lines and 187 interconnections. In 2011, the fuel mix to serve member load consisted of: coal (80%); natural gas (8%); hydro (6%); wind (4%); and purchases (2%). The addition of new efficient gas-fired generation will provide more diversity to the AECI system and enhance its off-system sales capability. FINANCIALS WELL POSITIONED Overall financial results remain solid and management intends to maintain future debt service coverage (DSC) and equity ratios at levels supportive of an 'AA-' rating. On a fully consolidated system basis, according to Fitch calculations, equity equaled 18.8% of capitalization and DSC calculated to 1.68 times (x) in 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria