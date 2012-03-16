March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Kuo, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Kuo) ratings as follows: --Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; --Long-term Local Currency IDR at 'BB'; --Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A(mex)'; --USD250 million Senior Notes due 2017 at 'BB'; --MXN700 million Certificados Bursatiles due in 2015 at 'A(mex)' The Rating Outlook is Stable The ratings affirmation reflects Kuo's strong operating performance in recent years, stable financial profile, solid liquidity and adequate debt maturity schedule. The company has maintained organic growth across business segments despite a challenging economic environment in conjunction with acquisitions to strengthen its business lines. Recent acquisitions have been funded with a combination of internal cash generation and debt; Fitch expects consolidation and integration of these operations during 2012 as well as the deployment of announced expansions and new facilities in Asia to complement the company's portfolio. Kuo's ratings reflect its diversified revenue stream, hard currency generation with 47.6% of total sales coming from exports and subsidiaries located outside of Mexico in 2011 (46.5% in 2010), and joint ventures (JVs) with international industry leaders. The ratings incorporate the company's exposure to volatility in demand and input costs related to commodity prices across business lines. The ratings consider Kuo's management long term target of Net Debt to EBITDA between 1.5 times (x) and 2.5x. Changes in the company's profile beyond this range could pressure the ratings. Strong Operating Performance: During 2011 Kuo's revenues grew 21.8% to USD2.1 billion and EBITDA increased 15% to USD183 million. Profitability has also remained relatively stable despite sharp increases in raw materials across all divisions, with an 8.5% EBITDA margin for 2011, compared to 8.9% in 2010. According to Fitch's calculations, during 2011 Free Cash Flow (FCF) after dividends, acquisitions and divestitures was negative for approximately USD74 million mainly as a result of increased working capital requirements, capex and acquisitions. On the other hand, total debt increased only approximately USD40 million to USD414 million at the end of 2011. Fitch anticipates that Kuo's FCF for the next 12-24 months to be from negative to neutral as it deploys its investing plan. Positive factors for the ratings include a combination of stable profitability across business segments, neutral to positive FCF generation through the cycle and consistent leverage below current levels. Consistent Business Strategy: During 2011 Kuo continued its investment plan based on a dynamic business portfolio. Capex during the year was dedicated to optimize operations across operating segments. In addition, Kuo made acquisitions or entered new JV's, among others, the acquisition of a tuna fishing vessel, Fresherized Foods and Aires del Campo (organic foods) in the Consumer division, JV with Jiangsu GPRO Group Co. Ltd. (GPRO) to produce Nitrile Rubber (NBR) in China for the Chemical segment, as well as the acquisition of aftermarket breaks leader Fritec and Belgium based Hoerbiger Drivetrain Mechatronics dual clutch transmission business in the Automotive division. The company continued with the deployment of the JV to manufacture and distribution of automotive components in India. During 2011 capex and acquisitions reached approximately USD150 million. Fitch expects that Kuo will continue with the strategy observed in past years oriented to developing high value added products with attractive returns, through a combination of internal growth and acquisitions. Stable Financial Profile: Kuo's credit metrics remain relatively stable with a slight increase in leverage ratios at the end of 2011 as a result of acquisitions financed with debt but without the EBITDA generation from new businesses. Total Debt to EBITDA for year end 2011 was 2.3x in dollar terms compared to 2.4x and 2.7x at year end 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fitch calculates on a pro forma basis considering full year results of acquired operations a total debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2x. Total debt balance was USD414 million, higher than USD374 million at the end of 2010. Management continues with its long-term target of Net Debt to EBITDA between 1.5x and 2.5x. Solid Liquidity: Liquidity is adequate, and the debt maturity profile is manageable. At the end of 2011 Kuo's had a cash balance of USD34 million, available committed credit lines of approximately USD100 million and short term debt of USD34 million; during January 2012 the company used USD50 million to refinance short term debt and fund working capital and capex requirements. Kuo's debt maturity profile is manageable during 2012-2014 after the recent refinancing in January of this year, with total amortizations of approximately USD52 million and material maturities starting in 2015 when approximately USD50 million of Certificados Bursatiles come due.