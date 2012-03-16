March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Kuo, S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (Kuo) ratings as follows:
--Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR at 'BB';
--Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A(mex)';
--USD250 million Senior Notes due 2017 at 'BB';
--MXN700 million Certificados Bursatiles due in 2015 at 'A(mex)'
The Rating Outlook is Stable
The ratings affirmation reflects Kuo's strong operating performance in recent
years, stable financial profile, solid liquidity and adequate debt maturity
schedule. The company has maintained organic growth across business segments
despite a challenging economic environment in conjunction with acquisitions to
strengthen its business lines. Recent acquisitions have been funded with a
combination of internal cash generation and debt; Fitch expects consolidation
and integration of these operations during 2012 as well as the deployment of
announced expansions and new facilities in Asia to complement the company's
portfolio.
Kuo's ratings reflect its diversified revenue stream, hard currency generation
with 47.6% of total sales coming from exports and subsidiaries located outside
of Mexico in 2011 (46.5% in 2010), and joint ventures (JVs) with international
industry leaders. The ratings incorporate the company's exposure to volatility
in demand and input costs related to commodity prices across business lines. The
ratings consider Kuo's management long term target of Net Debt to EBITDA between
1.5 times (x) and 2.5x. Changes in the company's profile beyond this range could
pressure the ratings.
Strong Operating Performance:
During 2011 Kuo's revenues grew 21.8% to USD2.1 billion and EBITDA increased 15%
to USD183 million. Profitability has also remained relatively stable despite
sharp increases in raw materials across all divisions, with an 8.5% EBITDA
margin for 2011, compared to 8.9% in 2010. According to Fitch's calculations,
during 2011 Free Cash Flow (FCF) after dividends, acquisitions and divestitures
was negative for approximately USD74 million mainly as a result of increased
working capital requirements, capex and acquisitions. On the other hand, total
debt increased only approximately USD40 million to USD414 million at the end of
2011. Fitch anticipates that Kuo's FCF for the next 12-24 months to be from
negative to neutral as it deploys its investing plan. Positive factors for the
ratings include a combination of stable profitability across business segments,
neutral to positive FCF generation through the cycle and consistent leverage
below current levels.
Consistent Business Strategy:
During 2011 Kuo continued its investment plan based on a dynamic business
portfolio. Capex during the year was dedicated to optimize operations across
operating segments. In addition, Kuo made acquisitions or entered new JV's,
among others, the acquisition of a tuna fishing vessel, Fresherized Foods and
Aires del Campo (organic foods) in the Consumer division, JV with Jiangsu GPRO
Group Co. Ltd. (GPRO) to produce Nitrile Rubber (NBR) in China for the Chemical
segment, as well as the acquisition of aftermarket breaks leader Fritec and
Belgium based Hoerbiger Drivetrain Mechatronics dual clutch transmission
business in the Automotive division. The company continued with the deployment
of the JV to manufacture and distribution of automotive components in India.
During 2011 capex and acquisitions reached approximately USD150 million. Fitch
expects that Kuo will continue with the strategy observed in past years oriented
to developing high value added products with attractive returns, through a
combination of internal growth and acquisitions.
Stable Financial Profile:
Kuo's credit metrics remain relatively stable with a slight increase in leverage
ratios at the end of 2011 as a result of acquisitions financed with debt but
without the EBITDA generation from new businesses. Total Debt to EBITDA for year
end 2011 was 2.3x in dollar terms compared to 2.4x and 2.7x at year end 2010 and
2009, respectively. Fitch calculates on a pro forma basis considering full year
results of acquired operations a total debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2x. Total debt
balance was USD414 million, higher than USD374 million at the end of 2010.
Management continues with its long-term target of Net Debt to EBITDA between
1.5x and 2.5x.
Solid Liquidity:
Liquidity is adequate, and the debt maturity profile is manageable. At the end
of 2011 Kuo's had a cash balance of USD34 million, available committed credit
lines of approximately USD100 million and short term debt of USD34 million;
during January 2012 the company used USD50 million to refinance short term debt
and fund working capital and capex requirements. Kuo's debt maturity profile is
manageable during 2012-2014 after the recent refinancing in January of this
year, with total amortizations of approximately USD52 million and material
maturities starting in 2015 when approximately USD50 million of Certificados
Bursatiles come due.