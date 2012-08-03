-- Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART) and Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust (CARAT) transactions are securitizations of prime auto loans backed by new and used vehicles, sponsored or originated by Ally Bank (formerly GMAC Bank) or GMAC LLC, respectively. -- We raised our ratings on six classes from four Ally trusts and 12 classes from four CARAT trusts. -- We affirmed our rating on the remaining 47 classes from 12 AART transactions and four classes from three CARAT transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services today raised its ratings on the class B notes from Ally Auto Receivables Trust's (AART's) series 2010-4; the class C note from AART series 2010-3, 2010-4, 2010-5, and 2011-2; and the class D note from AART series 2011-2. We also raised our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes from Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust's (CARAT's) series 2007-3, 2008-1, 2008-2, and 2008-A. Lastly, we affirmed our ratings on the remaining 47 classes from 12 AART transactions and four classes from three CARAT transactions (see rating list). Today's rating actions reflect the transactions' collateral performance to date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the transactions' structure, and credit enhancement available. Furthermore, our analysis incorporates secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment priorities under certain scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis. The transactions in this review have exhibited performance (see table 1) that is in-line or show improvement when compared with our prior expectations, and as such, the improved performance has been factored into our revised loss expectations. We have not revised the loss expectation on AART series 2011-4, 2011-5, 2012-1, 2012-3 and 2012-A as we do not believe these transactions are seasoned sufficiently enough to revise our initial loss expectation. Table 1 Collateral Performance (%) As of the July 2012 distribution date Issuer/ Series Mo. Pool Factor Current 60+ day del CNL CARAT 2007-3 58 2.32% 2.80% 1.52% 2008-1 53 5.74% 3.43% 1.15% 2008-2 50 7.70% 2.51% 0.72% 2008-A 49 8.83% 3.18% 0.88% AART 2009-A 34 15.64% 0.47% 0.24% 2009-B 32 26.79% 0.34% 0.09% 2010-1 28 29.82% 0.28% 0.13% 2010-3 23 41.79% 0.17% 0.10% 2010-4 20 49.23% 0.13% 0.10% 2010-5 19 51.62% 0.15% 0.11% 2011-2 14 58.40% 0.13% 0.10% 2011-4 10 66.38% 0.08% 0.10% 2011-5 8 71.80% 0.07% 0.09% 2012-1 6 76.96% 0.03% 0.11% 2012-3 2 93.56% 0.00% 0.03% 2012-A 2 91.42% 0.01% 0.08% CNL-cumulative net loss Each of the four CARAT transactions has performed worse than our initial expectations, however, losses have slowed considerably since our last review and, as such, we have lowered our previous loss expectations established in June 2011 (see table 2). Each of the AART transactions for which we are revising losses have performed significantly better than our initial (and in some cases revised) expectations. The collateral composition of the AART transactions is stronger than that of the CARAT transactions, specifically when it comes to FICO scores and loan-to-value ratios. Table 2 Cumulative Net Loss Expectations Issuer/Series Initial CNL* Previous CNL Revised CNL CARAT Expectation Expectation(4) Expectation 2007-3 1.90-2.10 2.95-3.10 2.80-2.85 2008-1 2.10-2.20 3.70-3.90 3.45-3.55 2008-2 2.20-2.30 2.90-3.10 2.55-2.65 2008-A 2.55-2.75 3.65-3.85 3.25-3.35 AART 2009-A 2.30-2.50 0.90-1.05 0.55-0.65 2009-B 2.30-2.50 0.90-1.05 0.45-0.55 2010-1 3.25-3.50 0.60-0.70 0.40-0.50 2010-3 2.40-2.60 N/A 0.30-0.40 2010-4 2.30-2.50 N/A 0.30-0.40 2010-5 2.10-2.30 N/A 0.35-0.45 2011-2 1.80-2.00 N/A 0.40-0.50 2011-4 1.20-1.35 N/A N/A 2011-5 1.20-1.35 N/A N/A 2012-1 0.90-1.00 N/A N/A 2012-3 0.85-1.00 N/A N/A 2012-A 0.85-1.00 N/A N/A *CNL = Cumulative Net Loss (4)All from June 2011 except series 2010-1 which is from November 2011 N/A-Not applicable The issuer initially structured each transaction with credit enhancement, which consisted of subordination for the higher rated tranches (series 2009-A only has senior tranches and, therefore, no subordination), overcollateralization (O/C), a reserve account, and excess spread, including the contribution of yield supplement overcollateralization (YSOC) for low-yielding assets. Each transaction's reserve account and O/C amount are non-amortizing. The AART transactions were also structured so that the O/C amount builds to a higher target level. As of the July 2012 distribution month, the reserve account and O/C amounts for all the transactions, with the exception of 2012-3, have reached their target amounts. Given the relative youth of the transaction, the overcollateralization for 2012-3 is still building to its target amount of 1% of the initial adjusted pool balance. Table 3 Hard Credit Support (%) As of the July 2012 distribution month Total Hard Total Hard Credit Support Credit Support Issuer/Series Class At Issuance (%)* Current (%)* CARAT 2007-3 B 2.51 108.46 2007-3 C 1.14 49.30 2007-3 D 0.69 29.58 2008-1 A 5.70 99.21 2008-1 B 2.73 47.62 2008-1 C 1.37 23.81 2008-1 D 0.91 15.87 2008-2 A 5.53 71.86 2008-2 B 2.66 34.49 2008-2 C 1.33 17.25 2008-2 D 0.89 11.50 2008-A A 6.65 75.32 2008-A B 3.33 37.66 2008-A C 2.00 22.60 2008-A D 1.55 17.57 AART 2009-A A 4.62 39.36 2009-B A 6.18 25.53 2009-B B 4.41 18.94 2009-B C 2.65 12.36 2010-1 A 11.24 40.80 2010-1 B 8.60 31.93 2010-1 C 6.27 24.14 2010-3 A 8.38 22.31 2010-3 B 6.12 16.90 2010-3 C 4.24 12.39 2010-4 A 7.30 16.74 2010-4 B 4.76 11.57 2010-4 C 2.12 6.22 2010-5 A 7.31 16.00 2010-5 B 4.77 11.06 2010-5 C 2.12 5.94 2011-2 A 7.04 13.36 2011-2 B 4.49 8.98 2011-2 C 1.84 4.45 2011-2 D 0.66 2.43 2011-4 A 6.63 11.13 2011-4 B 3.29 6.11 2011-4 C 0.67 2.16 2011-5 A 6.67 10.37 2011-5 B 3.31 5.68 2011-5 C 0.67 2.01 2012-1 A 6.68 9.68 2012-1 B 3.32 5.31 2012-1 C 0.67 1.87 2012-3 A 6.75 7.74 2012-3 B 2.62 3.33 2012-3 C 0.68 1.25 2012-A A 5.79 6.97 2012-A B 4.34 5.38 2012-A C 1.98 2.80 2012-A D 0.24 0.90 *All percentages are in terms of the total collateral balance. Total hard credit support consists of a reserve account, overcollateralization, and subordination where applicable, and excludes excess spread as well as the YSOC amount, which also provides additional enhancement. Our review of these transactions included cash flow analysis, for which we used current and historical performance to estimate future performance. Our various cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on recoveries, timing of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we believe are appropriate given the transactions' current performances. We also performed sensitivity analysis for the less seasoned transactions, which showed that under a moderate stress scenario, increasing our expected losses and keeping all else equal, the loss coverage levels are sufficient for the ratings to remain within the outer bounds of credit deterioration as outlined in our credit stability criteria. In our view, the results of the overall cash flow analysis demonstrated that all the outstanding classes have adequate credit enhancement available at the raised or affirmed rating levels. We will continue to monitor the performance of these transactions to assess whether the credit enhancement available remains sufficient, along with other factors, in our view, to support the ratings on each class under various stress scenarios. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- General Methodology And Assumptions for Rating U.S. Auto Loan Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011 -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors published Nov. 4, 2011 RATINGS RAISED Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust Rating Series Class To From 2007-3 B AAA (sf) AA+(sf) 2007-3 C AA+ (sf) AA-(sf) 2007-3 D AA (sf) A-(sf) 2008-1 B AA+(sf) AA(sf) 2008-1 C AA(sf) A(sf) 2008-1 D AA-(sf) BBB(sf) 2008-2 B AA+(sf) AA(sf) 2008-2 C AA(sf) A(sf) 2008-2 D AA-(sf) BBB(sf) 2008-A B AA+(sf) AA(sf) 2008-A C AA(sf) A+(sf) 2008-A D AA-(sf) A-(sf) Ally Auto Receivables Trust Rating Series Class To From 2010-3 C AA(sf) AA-(sf) 2010-4 B AA+(sf) AA(sf) 2010-4 C AA(sf) A(sf) 2010-5 C AA(sf) A+(sf) 2011-2 C AA(sf) A(sf) 2011-2 D AA-(sf) BBB+(sf) RATINGS AFFIRMED Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust Series Class Rating 2008-1 A-4a AAA(sf) 2008-1 A-4b AAA(sf) 2008-2 A-4 AAA(sf) 2008-A A AAA(sf) Ally Auto Receivables Trust Series Class Rating 2009-A A-3 AAA(sf) 2009-A A-4 AAA(sf) 2009-B A-3 AAA(sf) 2009-B A-4 AAA(sf) 2009-B B AA+(sf) 2009-B C AA(sf) 2010-1 A-3 AAA(sf) 2010-1 A-4 AAA(sf) 2010-1 B AA+(sf) 2010-1 C AA(sf) 2010-3 A-3 AAA(sf) 2010-3 A-4 AAA(sf) 2010-3 B AA+(sf) 2010-4 A-3 AAA(sf) 2010-4 A-4 AAA(sf) 2010-5 A-3 AAA(sf) 2010-5 A-4 AAA(sf) 2010-5 B AA+(sf) 2011-2 A-2 AAA(sf) 2011-2 A-3 AAA(sf) 2011-2 A-4 AAA(sf) 2011-2 B AA+(sf) 2011-4 A-2 AAA(sf) 2011-4 A-3 AAA(sf) 2011-4 A-4 AAA(sf) 2011-4 B AA+(sf) 2011-4 C A+(sf) 2011-5 A-2 AAA(sf) 2011-5 A-3 AAA(sf) 2011-5 A-4 AAA(sf) 2011-5 B AA+(sf) 2011-5 C A+(sf) 2012-1 A-2 AAA(sf) 2012-1 A-3 AAA(sf) 2012-1 A-4 AAA(sf) 2012-1 B AA+(sf) 2012-1 C AA(sf) 2012-3 A-1 A-1+(sf) 2012-3 A-2 AAA(sf) 2012-3 A-3 AAA(sf) 2012-3 A-4 AAA(sf) 2012-3 B AA+(sf) 2012-3 C A+(sf) 2012-A A AAA(sf) 2012-A B AA+(sf) 2012-A C AA(sf) 2012-A D A-(sf)