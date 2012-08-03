Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'F1' rating to $10 billion in State of
California revenue anticipation notes (RANs) as follows:
--2012-13 RANs series A-1;
--2012-13 RANs series A-2.
Par amounts for each series will be determined prior to sale, expected via
negotiation on or about Aug. 16, 2012. Final maturity for series A-1 is expected
to be May 30, 2013, and final maturity for series A-2 is expected to be June 20,
2013.
SECURITY
The notes are payable from unapplied moneys of the general fund, including
transfers and internal borrowing, subject to the prior payment of schools and
other priority payments. The notes are not general obligations of the state.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--SUFFICIENT COVERAGE BY BORROWABLES: Coverage of maturing notes is based on
borrowable resources outside the general fund, rather than the general fund
itself. Borrowable balances have grown in recent years and coverage by forecast
fiscal year (FY) 2012 - 13 borrowables is sufficient, although severe
underperformance in the general fund without offsetting actions could strain
this cushion.
--REVENUE UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN: Risks during FY 2012 - 13 include those posed by
ongoing economic uncertainty, personal income tax cyclicality and the
realization of budgeted revenue from temporary personal income and sales tax
increases that require voter consent this November.
--STRUCTURAL SOLUTIONS HELPING BUDGET: California's adopted budget incorporated
sizable recurring spending cuts to achieve forecast balance, in addition to
temporary tax increases, as the state continues to make progress toward
structural balance. Achievability and sustainability of budgeted savings remains
uncertain.
--EXPANDED CASH FLEXIBILITY: The state has continued to expand its flexibility
to address near-term cash flow weakness, and the state's controller has
extensive powers to defer payments or issue IOUs to preserve cash.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'F1' rating on California's FY 2012 - 13 RANs reflects sufficient coverage
of maturing notes provided by cash resources outside the general fund that are
borrowable for general fund purposes. Forecast available borrowable resources
have grown materially in recent years and are not affected by the key general
fund uncertainty, whether state voters consent to temporary personal income and
sales tax rate increases on the November 2012 ballot, the rejection of which
would trigger spending cuts that only partly offset the foregone tax revenues.
The state's cash outlook prudently forecasts both possible ballot outcomes as
well as the possibility that some key budgetary solutions cannot be fully
realized.
Despite lingering general fund revenue and budgetary uncertainty, the state's
cash flows have continued to stabilize since the severe fiscal crisis it faced
in the recession and its forecast assumptions for FY 2012 - 13 appear
reasonable. State actions in the last two fiscal years have narrowed its
longstanding structural budget gaps. The state continues to benefit from the
expanded cash management tools implemented in recent years and its growing pool
of borrowable resources, providing additional cash flow cushion in the event of
unforeseen general fund weakness.
The notes are fixed rate and non-callable, and are expected to be offered in two
series maturing no later than June 20, 2013. Series par amounts and maturity
dates will be determined upon final sale. The notes are secured by unapplied
moneys in the general fund, including transfers and internal borrowing, and
subject to prior use for schools and higher education, debt service on GO bonds
and commercial paper, and reimbursement of advances to the general fund from
special funds as required by law. In addition, the notes carry a back-up pledge
of the state to issue revenue anticipation warrants (RAWs) if necessary. The
notes are not general obligations of the state.
California's adopted budget for FY 2012 - 13 incorporated $16.6 billion in
budgetary solutions, including $6 billion in new revenues, of which $5.6 billion
is the net impact of temporary personal income and sales tax rate increases that
are subject to voter consent in November 2012. In light of the uncertainty posed
by the November tax revenue initiative (Prop. 30), the state's cash flow
forecast for FY 2012 - 13 includes both a scenario based on the budget as
adopted (baseline forecast) and a scenario in which voters reject the budget's
temporary tax rate increases, triggering automatic spending cuts (trigger
forecast). Other propositions on the November ballot may likewise affect general
fund fiscal performance.
Under the baseline forecast, the $10 billion in notes for FY 2012 - 13 (which
began on July 1, 2012) represent 10.1% of forecast receipts. Projected unused
borrowable funds after note repayment are forecast at $13.4 billion and together
with note proceeds provide 2.3 times (x) coverage for the maturing notes. Unused
borrowable funds at year-end after note repayment equal approximately 13.5% of
cash flow, an indication of the margin by which general fund receipts or
disbursements could diverge from the forecast and still provide 1x coverage on
maturing notes without any other action on the part of the state.
Under the forecast that assumes automatic cuts are triggered, projected unused
borrowable funds after note repayment are forecast at $11.2 billion and together
with note proceeds provide 2.1x coverage for the maturing notes. Unused
borrowable funds at year-end after note repayment equal approximately 12.3% of
cash flow. Under either forecast scenario, the state's pool of available
borrowable funds at year-end, forecast at $19 billion, is above the $17.4
billion forecast when the FY 2011 - 12 notes were issued.
Under the baseline forecast, cash receipts are forecast to rise 13% from actual
FY 2011 - 12 receipts, to $99.2 billion, with the revenue impact of temporary
taxes benefiting cash flows beginning in January 2013. Disbursements would rise
6.7%, to $95.2 billion. Under the trigger forecast, cash receipts would rise
3.8%, to $91.1 billion, and disbursements would rise 0.1%, to $89.3 billion. The
$6 billion in trigger cuts would be implemented beginning in January 2013,
although as with other budgeted solutions Fitch believes full implementation of
all triggered cuts may not be achievable. Under either scenario, the state has
assumed that only portions of cash receipts from the budgeted dissolution of
local redevelopment agencies and from savings contingent on federal approval are
received during the fiscal year.
Despite the state's slow emergence from the recession, actions taken in recent
years have materially expanded the state's discretion to manage the timing of
payments and have augmented borrowable funds available for maturing notes, key
factors supporting the note rating. Deferrals of disbursements within FY 2012 -
13 provide $2.7 billion in flexibility, and the state has additional unused
authorization for deferrals. Other deferrals from one fiscal year into the
following have continued, and include $8.2 billion to $10.4 billion (in the
baseline and trigger forecasts, respectively) in public education spending to be
deferred into FY 2013 - 14. Legislative and administrative action to expand
borrowable funds yielded an estimated $2.5 billion in additional borrowables in
FY 2011 - 12.
The 2012 - 13 notes are nearly double the $5.4 billion in 2011 -12 series A
notes issued a year ago. Actual FY 2011 - 12 cash receipts underperformed the
state's initial forecast from the start of the fiscal year, the result of the
state's inclusion of $4 billion in 'unallocated' receipts in the adopted budget.
Although the state implemented $880 million in triggered cuts, below the level
it originally sought, erosion of revenues and difficulty achieving certain
spending solutions led to the controller taking mid-year action to augment cash
balances, including a $1 billion cash flow borrowing through private placement.
Although the general fund ended the fiscal year without a cash balance and with
loans from borrowable funds of $9.6 billion, borrowable balances climbed to
$20.8 billion at year-end, from $17.4 billion assumed at the start of the fiscal
year.
For more information on the state's general credit quality, please see Fitch's
press release dated Aug. 3, 2012, 'Fitch Affirms California GO Bonds at 'A-',
Outlook Stable,' at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'Rating U.S. Municipal Short-Term Debt' (Dec. 8, 2011).
