Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following water banking revenue bonds issued by the Semitropic Improvement District of the Semitropic Water Storage District, CA: --Approximately $82.6 million water banking revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A and series 2012B (taxable). The bonds are expected to price in a negotiated sale during the week of Aug. 13, 2012. Bond proceeds will refund $44.4 million outstanding series 2004 bonds, $29.6 million outstanding 2006 bonds, and an $8 million outstanding 2011 warrant. Bond proceeds will also fund a debt service reserve fund and pay costs of issuance. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bonds are secured by a gross pledge on water banking contract revenues received from five water banking customers of Semitropic. If banking revenues are insufficient, Semitropic has pledged any available revenues, including its reserves, for payment of the bonds. Bondholders have a lien on the proceeds from the sale of a water banking partner's stored water in the event that the banking contractor terminates its contract with Semitropic. KEY RATING DRIVERS WATER CONTRACTS INCREASING VALUE: Semitropic has water banking contracts with State Water Project (SWP) customers that provide valuable flexibility in the constrained California water market. The banking value to customers has become more advantageous as the uncertainty of SWP allocations from year to year has increased since 2008. STRONG CREDIT QUALITY OF CONTRACTORS: The collective credit quality of the five pledged water contracts is strong and in the 'AA' rating category. The contracts have been in place since 1995-1999 and 2008 (San Diego County Water Authority) and terminate in 2035. CONTRACT REVENUES SECURE BONDS: Pledged water banking contract revenues are sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds under a variety of water condition scenarios. Minimum operation and maintenance (O&M) fees in the contracts escalate annually and are unconditional, with the exception of the contract with Metropolitan Water District (Metropolitan). RISK OF METROPOLITAN AMENDMENT: A 2003 contract amendment permits Metropolitan to make no payment in years when it does not store or take water. The rating reflects the unlikely event of multiple years of no usage and Semitropic's back-up pledge of other system revenues and cash reserves. CONTRACT TERMINATION UNLIKELY: Water contractors have the ability to terminate their water banking agreements with one year's notice. Contract termination is a risk to bondholders since remaining revenues could be insufficient to repay bonds. However, the water banking program is a key water resource in the long-term water supply plan of each of the contractors and the risk is viewed by Fitch as minimal. BACK-UP PLEDGE OF SEMITROPIC: The back-up pledge of available revenues of Semitropic provides modest additional credit support in the form of cash flow support in the event of one year of lower banking revenues. Semitropic's minimum cash reserve policy is to maintain at least $5 million in its emergency and contingency reserve. Unrestricted cash at year end fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31) was $11.3 million as compared to expected annual debt service on the bonds of $6-7 million. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CHANGE IN METROPOLITAN USE: The water banking program is viewed as an integral part of Metropolitan's water supply management program. Maintenance of cash reserves at Semitropic is viewed as key for the rating given the inherent risk to bondholders of a change in usage of the program. In addition, multiple years of no usage by Metropolitan could prompt a rapid rating decline. CONTRACT TERMINATION: In the event of a contract termination by one or more of the water banking contractors, the rating would likely experience significant downward movement. Fitch views the potential for contract termination unlikely given the increasing water scarcity in southern California, ongoing investment in the region in more expensive, drought-tolerant supplies such as desalination and water reuse, and the stability in SWP water supply offered by the water banking arrangement. DECLINE IN CONTRACTOR CREDIT QUALITY: Change in material credit quality of the water contractors could result in a rating change to the water banking revenue bonds. CREDIT PROFILE Semitropic Water District is located in central California, around 20 miles northwest of Bakersfield. The district provides supplemental surface water to irrigators in the region in order to reduce the collective impact of pumping on the region's declining groundwater resources. Semitropic's surface water rights are provided from the State Water Project (SWP) via the California aqueduct that traverses the state from north to south. Semitropic collects 'contract water' revenues from its irrigation customers that are required to purchase the surface water, when available from the SWP, to reduce groundwater pumping. The price of SWP water is typically priced below the cost to irrigation customers of pumping water from the ground. Semitropic collects a portion of the costs of SWP water through a general project service charge, an assessment levied on the property tax bill. SEMITROPIC LOCATION SUITED FOR GROUNDWATER BANKING PROGRAM Given its unique location, beginning in 1994, Semitropic began selling capacity in its local groundwater aquifer to urban SWP customers. The customers can bank (or store) water with Semitropic in its groundwater aquifer, located south of the Delta, in high water years and withdraw it during low SWP allocation years, providing additional water supply stability to those customers in drought years. Semitropic uses the banked water to sell to its irrigation customers and additionally offset groundwater pumping. Similar to the SWP water, the 'non-contract water' is sold at a discount to the pumped cost of groundwater and customers are also required to purchase this water, when available. Banking customers are able to recall 90% of their banked water in future years, subject to physical transport limitations of Semitropic's system to get the water from groundwater storage back to the California Aqueduct. Initial bond proceeds for the project were used to build the pipelines and infrastructure to reverse pump water back to the aqueduct. WATER CONTRACTS PROVIDE FIXED O&M FEES AND USAGE FEES Customers pay a defined O&M fee established in their original contract as a fixed amount per acre-foot of their storage capacity in the project, escalated at the consumer price index (CPI). The contracts do not include a take-or-pay provision and the O&M fee is not reset each year to guarantee collection of Semitropic's costs, including debt service. Banking contractors also pay storage and take fees per acre-foot each time they store or retrieve water. The five pledge water contractors include the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD; rated 'AA+' by Fitch) - 37%; Santa Clara Valley Water District (SCVWD; not rated by Fitch) - 37%; Alameda County Water District (ACWD; not rated by Fitch) - 16%; Zone 7 Water Agency (Zone 7; not rated by Fitch) - 7%; and San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA; rated 'AA+' by Fitch) - 3%. Semitropic has other water banking contracts that are not pledged. Through 2009, Semitropic was assured around $5.5 million in O&M fees from the five pledged contracts. The historical inflation index resulted in an average annual increase in the fee of around 2.4%. REVENUE UNCERTAINTY CREATED WITH METROPOLITAN CONTRACT AMENDMENT A contract amendment allows Metropolitan not to pay the O&M fees as long as its ten-year rolling average of storage and withdrawal amounts of water from the bank is 35,000 acre feet (af) or above. Metropolitan reached this ten-year average beginning in 2010 and O&M fee collections fell to $3.5 million. However, Metropolitan paid $6 million in storage and take fees instead in fiscal 2010 and $10 million in fiscal 2011. But given this amendment, if there is a year when Metropolitan does not store or withdraw water, pledged water banking contract revenues would be insufficient to pay debt service. Collected O&M fees, at present rates, would result in around $4 million in revenues as compared to expected debt service on the bonds and forward starting parity swap payments of around $6.5 million. Metropolitan did not store or take any water in 2006 or 2002. Although the water banking program has long-term value, there could be periodic years, depending on water conditions, water demand in the region and conditions on the Colorado river (its other major water supply) when Metropolitan does not store or take much or any water from this program. The back-up pledge of Semtropic's other revenues and reserves is key to protecting bondholders, although available resources are sufficient to withstand relatively short period of no more than one to three years in Fitch's view. No further amendments to the contracts are permitted by the bond indenture without a certification to the trustee that it would not adversely affect payment of debt service. Water banking contract revenues are expected to provide sufficient coverage of debt service. Even under minimal usage by Metropolitan (30,000 acre-feet into storage and 30,000 acre-feet withdrawn each year), debt service coverage would remain over 1.0x. Metropolitan's current ten-year rolling average usage is 72,000 a.f. into storage and 48,000 a.f. out of storage. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (July 28, 2011).