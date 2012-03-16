Overview -- U.S. marketing services company Catalina Marketing Corp.'s operating trends have weakened due to a reduction in manufacturer print volumes, a rise in commodity prices, and ongoing media fragmentation. -- We are revising our 'B+' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- We assigned Catalina's extended term loan due 2017 our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that volume declines could result in weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation over the near term. Rating Action On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Catalina Marketing Corp. and parent Checkout Holding Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, along with all related issue-level ratings on the company's debt. In addition, we assigned the extended portion of the company's term loan due October 2017 (amount to be determined) an issue-level rating of 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that near-term operating trends at Catalina will remain weak. We believe that that the company's credit measures could weaken further in 2012, and leverage could rise above our threshold of 6.5x for the current rating. The current refinancing transaction is leverage-neutral, while EBITDA coverage of interest pro forma for the transaction declines slightly due to higher interest expense. The 'B+' corporate credit rating on Catalina reflects our view of the company's fairly aggressive financial policy and the competitive nature of the consumer promotion industry. We view Catalina's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), in light of limited direct competition in its U.S.-based point-of-sale (POS) marketing communications segment, its high customer renewal rates, and the business' relatively high barriers to entry. We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), reflecting Catalina's high capital investment requirements, high debt leverage, and an aggressive financial policy that has led to special dividends in the past. The consumer promotion marketplace is highly competitive, and Catalina competes for consumer promotion spending with TV, radio, the Internet, and direct mail. Longer term, we feel the company will continue to face pressure from media fragmentation via social media and digital alternatives as customers evaluate the effectiveness of promotional spending. However, Catalina's POS coupon technology and its large installed base of retailers and major consumer packaged goods customers provide it with a degree of differentiation from new direct competition. Catalina's targeted marketing communications and coupon services typically benefit from a weak economy and high unemployment, as a weak economy tends to make consumers more price-sensitive, increasing coupon redemption rates. This has afforded the company a healthy EBITDA margin. Our 2012 base-case assumption is for low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA declines, reflecting our expectation of lower volume in its marketing services division. We expect softness in the first half of the year that could persist in the second half of 2012. This incorporates our assumption that manufacturers could continue spend cautiously on promotion, and that as a result, print volumes could continue to decline even if commodity prices stabilize. We anticipate that the company's EBITDA margin will fall roughly 350 basis points (bps) in 2012, given the fixed costs associated with expansion plans and our expectation that revenues will continue decline. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, performance was slightly below our expectations as Catalina's revenue declined 18% year over year, and its EBITDA declined 29%. The EBITDA margin contracted by roughly 620 bps in 2011 from the same period in 2010, when the company experienced robust growth. The company's operating performance has been suffering from a reduction in manufacturer print volumes in the past couple of quarters. Its domestic marketing services segment (CMS), which contributes a significant majority of EBITDA, has recently experienced lower print volumes from manufacturers, after a few quarters of consistent growth in 2010. These declines were not offset by the solid performances of the relatively small Catalina Marketing International businesses. Catalina Health (CH) revenue is volatile and relies on the timing of when drug patents roll off. Catalina's total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) increased sharply to 6.4x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from about 5.2x for the same period of last year, as a result of deterioration in EBITDA and payment-in-kind (PIK) accrual on the discount notes. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of total interest for fiscal 2011 decreased to 1.8x, from 2.7x in fiscal 2010. Pro forma for the current refinancing transaction, coverage slightly declines to 1.7x. We anticipate that leverage will increase to high-6x area in 2012, based on our expectation of further EBITDA declines. We also expect that lease-adjusted interest coverage will remain in the mid-1x area in 2012. EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow was moderate but increased to 33.9% in fiscal 2011 from 23.9% last year, as a result of positive working-capital dynamics. We expect that conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will remain relatively flat over the next 12 months. Liquidity We believe that Catalina has "adequate" sources of liquidity (based on our criteria) to more than cover its needs over the next 12-18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and facility availability) over the next 12-18 months to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. Debt maturities over the next 12 months are minimal. -- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. -- The amended credit agreement has no maintenance financial covenants. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Catalina's liquidity sources as of Dec. 31, 2011, included cash balances of $146.5 million and full availability on its $100 million revolving credit facility due Oct. 1, 2016. We continue to expect that capital expenditures related to the company's growth strategy will likely absorb a good portion of its cash flow from operations. Our 2012 discretionary cash flow estimate is for $50 million to $60 million. We expect Catalina's debt repayment, including scheduled amortization, to be minimal over the intermediate term. However, debt maturities will be significant in 2015, when the $330 million 10.5% senior notes and the PIK senior discount notes mature together, totaling roughly $750 million. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating performance will remain under pressure over the near term. We could lower the rating if it appears likely that EBITDA declines will not moderate over the next 12 months and that adjusted leverage will remain above our target on a sustained basis. We believe this could occur if EBITDA declines at a mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012. We could also lower the rating if we become convinced that a long-term structural shift is the cause of recent operating weakness. We could revise the outlook back to stable if we become convinced that operating trends have stabilized, resulting in a more stable earnings pattern. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Catalina Marketing Corp. Checkout Holding Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Catalina Marketing Corp. Senior Secured US$448 mil var-rate bank ln due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Catalina Marketing Corp. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated B- Recovery Rating 6 Checkout Holding Corp. Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6