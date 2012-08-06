Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating on India-based IRB Talegaon Amravati Tollway Private Limited's (IRBTA) INR4,750m long-term senior project bank loan. The Outlook is Stable. IRBTA is an SPV incorporated to implement four-laning of the 66.725km stretch of Talegaon-Amravati section of National Highway 6 under National Highway Development Project Phase III. The project was awarded on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 22-year concession from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The SPV is owned by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRBIDL; 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable, 74%) and its subsidiary Modern Road Makers Private Limited (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR8,880m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR4,750m, sponsor equity of INR1,970m and an NHAI grant of INR2,160m. The affirmation factors in the timely progress of the project, with around 60% of construction work completed so far. Most of the project land (85.44%) has already been acquired and tolling could be permitted even if construction is 75% complete. The construction risk is also mitigated by the presence of a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract with IRBIDL, which has also provided an undertaking to fund cost overruns. Fitch draws comfort from the fact that 100% of the required equity has already been infused. The rating continues to be constrained by traffic risk. As financial margin and coverage ratios are thin, IRBTA's ability to service its debt depends upon it achieving the forecasted (based on an independent traffic study) levels of patronage and growth rates. The actual traffic on the adjoining Kondhali-Talegaon section is lower than the forecasted traffic for IRBTA, suggesting that the project company may struggle to reach the projected levels. However, the actual traffic demand and growth will become clear only once operations commence. Fitch will monitor in particular to what extent the industrial town of Morshi will provide an additional stream of vehicles on the IRBTA project road besides the through traffic flowing on the highway. IRBIDL's track record suggests that it would support the project in the event of any material traffic underperformance. Also, traffic volumes may benefit from industrialisation of the region, which is home to several small- and medium-scale manufacturers including dye factories, textiles, rubber, pulp and paper producers. Price risks are limited as toll rates are partially linked to inflation rates. Fitch takes comfort from the loan documents stipulating that INR750m of the senior debt will be disbursed only if forecasted traffic levels for the first four months of operations are achieved. In the meantime, this amount will be funded by sponsor subordinated debt, thus reducing the debt burden on IRBTA. The financial strength of the sponsors also lends support to the rating in the event there is a delay in receipt of NHAI grant. For most of the debt term, the interest rate is floating, which exposes cash flows to some potential volatility. However, these risks are somewhat mitigated by a 6.5 years tail in the concession and the requirement to maintain a debt service reserve account of INR200m (funded as part of the project cost) which provides additional buffer. Fitch will monitor traffic revenue once the project is operational, and a sustained demonstration of expected traffic performance as per the management case projections may result in positive rating action. However, delays in construction completion, traffic underperformance or a downgrade in IRBIDL's rating may have a negative impact on IRBTA's ratings. 