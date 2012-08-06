Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Daily Mail & General Trust's (DMGT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long term IDR is Stable. DMGT's ratings take into account its diversified portfolio of B2B and newspaper businesses, management's good control of costs and a leverage (unadjusted net debt to EBITDA) policy which is expected to maintain the metric at or below 2.0x. Although revenues remain weighted to newspapers (with the consumer businesses accounting for 56% of H112 revenues), earnings are far more reliant on the B2B businesses (75% of H112 EBITA), inherently higher margin and far less cyclical businesses. The B2B portfolio includes a mix of specialist (eg, Risk Management Solutions) and more mainstream (Euromoney) "must-have" information services that have a good level of subscription-based revenues. However, delegate, conference, exhibition and advertising revenues feature more heavily than for other professional publishers. Some of these businesses - RMS, Trepp and Genscape (the latter both reported within DMGi) for instance - provide unique and critical information to a perhaps small but particularly loyal base of customers. Renewal rates are high, revenue volatility minimal and margin visibility good. Geographically the company remains reliant on the UK (64% of 1H12 revenues) and North America (27%). The continued weakness of the British economy and the potential for a softening US, whether before or after the 2012 presidential elections, pose a threat to the more cyclical parts of the business. Revenue weakness is most obviously likely in the predominantly advertising reliant regional newspapers, although national print advertising is also under pressure. Circulation and margin performance are nonetheless good in the consumer businesses. Northcliffe, the regional newspaper business drags on the ratings. The industry is in long-term cyclical decline as the mainstay of revenues, classified advertising, continues its rapid transition to online. A contracting business is nonetheless being managed effectively within Northcliffe through the closure of titles, consolidation of editorial teams and the transition of daily to weekly publications. Margin performance has been resilient although Fitch does not consider this can be maintained indefinitely, given the finite degree to which fixed can be reduced. Stated financial policy includes a public leverage (unadjusted net debt EBITDA) target which is expected to be managed at or below 2.0x (YE11: 2.0x), although Fitch considers the right M&A opportunity could potentially result in a metric above this threshold. Fitch expects management continued to be active in M&A, although portfolio management is expected to remain focused on disposals as well. The agency expects acquisitions to more likely be bolt-on in nature, and financial policy to remain prudent. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO net leverage persistently trending above 3.5x driven by poor operational performance and weak cash flow. This metric correlates roughly to around 2.7x -2.8x on an unadjusted net debt EBITDA basis. - Persistently negative free cash flow - such that the leverage trigger is undermined or becomes vulnerable. (Acquisition-related leverage above the 3.5x threshold could be accommodated and would be considered in the context of the business(es) acquired, how this might shift the overall profile of the group and the expected leverage profile thereafter). Positive: The revenue exposure to newspapers, the somewhat niche scale of the B2B businesses, the cyclical nature specifically of advertising revenues (both classified and print display), the weakness of the UK economy (and potential softness of the US), suggest limited upside in the rating at present. An exit or long term solution for the regional newspaper business, would be viewed as a de-risking event. 