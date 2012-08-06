Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Daily Mail & General Trust's
(DMGT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long term IDR is Stable.
DMGT's ratings take into account its diversified portfolio of B2B and newspaper
businesses, management's good control of costs and a leverage (unadjusted net
debt to EBITDA) policy which is expected to maintain the metric at or below
2.0x. Although revenues remain weighted to newspapers (with the consumer
businesses accounting for 56% of H112 revenues), earnings are far more reliant
on the B2B businesses (75% of H112 EBITA), inherently higher margin and far less
cyclical businesses.
The B2B portfolio includes a mix of specialist (eg, Risk Management Solutions)
and more mainstream (Euromoney) "must-have" information services that have a
good level of subscription-based revenues. However, delegate, conference,
exhibition and advertising revenues feature more heavily than for other
professional publishers.
Some of these businesses - RMS, Trepp and Genscape (the latter both reported
within DMGi) for instance - provide unique and critical information to a perhaps
small but particularly loyal base of customers. Renewal rates are high, revenue
volatility minimal and margin visibility good.
Geographically the company remains reliant on the UK (64% of 1H12 revenues) and
North America (27%). The continued weakness of the British economy and the
potential for a softening US, whether before or after the 2012 presidential
elections, pose a threat to the more cyclical parts of the business. Revenue
weakness is most obviously likely in the predominantly advertising reliant
regional newspapers, although national print advertising is also under pressure.
Circulation and margin performance are nonetheless good in the consumer
businesses.
Northcliffe, the regional newspaper business drags on the ratings. The industry
is in long-term cyclical decline as the mainstay of revenues, classified
advertising, continues its rapid transition to online. A contracting business is
nonetheless being managed effectively within Northcliffe through the closure of
titles, consolidation of editorial teams and the transition of daily to weekly
publications. Margin performance has been resilient although Fitch does not
consider this can be maintained indefinitely, given the finite degree to which
fixed can be reduced.
Stated financial policy includes a public leverage (unadjusted net debt EBITDA)
target which is expected to be managed at or below 2.0x (YE11: 2.0x), although
Fitch considers the right M&A opportunity could potentially result in a metric
above this threshold.
Fitch expects management continued to be active in M&A, although portfolio
management is expected to remain focused on disposals as well. The agency
expects acquisitions to more likely be bolt-on in nature, and financial policy
to remain prudent.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO net leverage persistently trending above 3.5x driven by poor operational
performance and weak cash flow. This metric correlates roughly to around 2.7x
-2.8x on an unadjusted net debt EBITDA basis.
- Persistently negative free cash flow - such that the leverage trigger is
undermined or becomes vulnerable. (Acquisition-related leverage above the 3.5x
threshold could be accommodated and would be considered in the context of the
business(es) acquired, how this might shift the overall profile of the group and
the expected leverage profile thereafter).
Positive: The revenue exposure to newspapers, the somewhat niche scale of the
B2B businesses, the cyclical nature specifically of advertising revenues (both
classified and print display), the weakness of the UK economy (and potential
softness of the US), suggest limited upside in the rating at present. An exit or
long term solution for the regional newspaper business, would be viewed as a
de-risking event.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Brian O'Brien
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1127
Committee Chairperson
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011;
'Rating Global Technology Companies', dated 20 September 2010; and 'Cashflow
Measures in Corporate Analysis', dated 12 October 2005, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
