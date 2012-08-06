OVERVIEW
-- First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2's issuance is an ABS
securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, timely interest and principal payments, collateral characteristics,
and our stress scenarios, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust
2012-2's $175 million asset-backed notes (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by subprime auto
loan receivables.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 6, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The availability of approximately 32.77%, 29.01%, 22.69%, and 16.96%
credit support for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively, based on
stressed cash flow scenarios (including excess spread). These credit support
levels provide more than 3.75x, 3.25x, 2.50x, and 1.90x coverage of our
8.00%-8.50% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, and D
notes, respectively;
-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash
flow modeling scenarios that are appropriate to the preliminary ratings;
-- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, the
ratings on the class A and B notes would not decline by more than one rating
category, which is consistent with our rating stability criteria, and the
ratings on the class C and D notes would remain within the two-rating category
outlined in our rating stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability
Criteria," published May 3, 2010);
-- The collateral characteristics of the pool being securitized;
-- First Investors Financial Services Inc.'s (First Investors') 23-year
history of originating and underwriting auto loans, 13-year history of
servicing auto loans for itself and other companies as a third-party servicer,
and track record of securitizing auto loans since 2000;
-- Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s experience as the committed back-up servicer;
and
-- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2012-2
Class Rating Type Interest Amount
rate (mil. $)(i)
A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 22.000
A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 121.000
B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 9.000
C A (sf) Subordinate Fixed 14.000
D BBB (sf) Subordinate Fixed 9.000