March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
short-term 'A-1' rating to BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund
Inc.'s (the fund's) $29.6 million variable-rate demand preferred shares
(VRDP shares) series W-7.
The short-term rating on the VRDP shares is based on our short-term issuer
credit rating on Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. ('A-1'), the liquidity provider
under the VRDP purchase agreement. The short-term rating addresses the timely
repayment of the VRDP shares' liquidation preferences in the event of an
optional or mandatory tender.
