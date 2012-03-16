March 16 - In the course of routine surveillance, Fitch Ratings is maintaining the Rating Watch Negative on the following Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority's (WAPA or the authority) outstanding bonds: --$156.05 million senior lien bonds at 'BB'; --$57.50 million subordinate lien bonds at 'BB-'. Fitch previously assigned the authority's proposed $17 million electric system revenue refunding bonds series 2012A a rating of 'BB' and the $41 million electric system subordinated revenue bonds series 2012B and 2012C a rating of 'BB-.' The bonds are expected to price by the end of March. SECURITY Senior bonds are secured by net electric revenues and certain other available funds; while the subordinated bonds are secured by net electric revenues on a subordinate lien basis. Lines of credit and term loans are junior to the payment of all obligations under the senior and subordinated resolutions. Debt service reserve funds are available for both series of bonds. The senior and subordinated bonds are not subject to cross-default provisions. KEY RATING DRIVERS HEIGHTENED NUMBER OF RISKS FACTORS: WAPA's financial metrics have deteriorated considerably in recent periods to subpar levels for the current rating category, reflecting escalating fuel costs, increasing accounts receivables, growing amounts due from the Water System and an increased reliance on short-term debt. The ability of WAPA to meet its financial obligations and stabilize its fiscal position is uncertain. HEAVY EXPOSURE TO OIL: WAPA's power plants are exclusively oil-fired, limiting the system's operating and financial flexibility. High oil prices continue to adversely affect WAPA. The recent announcement that HOVENSA intends to close its St. Croix oil refinery will likely increase prices further. INCREASED SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS: The utility has significantly expanded its use of short-term bank lines of credit ($39 million available, with $23 million currently outstanding) to meet working capital needs and to pay for fuel; in addition to borrowing around $35 million under a $40 million term facility, to purchase fuel oil. The maturity date on a portion of the short-term borrowings was recently extended from Dec. 31, 2011 to March 31, 2012, and the remainder is due during 2013. WAPA's ability to either extend these loans or refinance them with bonds, which is currently the plan, is important to the stability of the credit. VIRGIN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT UNDER STRESS: The VI Government, together with its departments, is WAPA's largest electric customer accounting for about 14% of total electric revenues. The government remains delinquent in its payments to the authority and accounted for approximately 63% of the authority's accounts receivable in fiscal 2011. Fitch rates the VI government's outstanding general obligation bonds 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. SUBJECT TO RATE REGULATION: The VI Public Service Commission (PSC) establishes and sets rates for WAPA, which reduces the authority's financial flexibility. The rating reflects the PSC's historical support for WAPA's goal of maintaining solid debt service coverage (DSC), but also recognizes the further limits imposed by current electric rates, which approximate 45 cents/kWh. WAPA will petition the PSC for emergency rate relief to improve cash flow and provide funds for ongoing maintenance and repair of its facilities. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION LIQUIDITY POSITION: WAPA's ability to arrange and maintain access to sufficient liquidity and achieve greater financial stability will be critical factors in any future rating action, upward or downward. For additional information, please refer back to Fitch's press release on the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority, dated Jan. 5, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012; --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 20, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria