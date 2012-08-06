Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Quadrivio 2012 SME S.r.l.'s notes final ratings as follows: EUR1,740.0m Class A (ISIN IT 0004844673): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The rating of the class A notes addresses the timely payment of interest and repayment of principal by legal final maturity in October 2060. The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a EUR2,770.5m portfolio of loans granted to Italian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) originated by Credito Valtellinese, Credito Artigiano, Cassa di Risparmio di Fano and Credito Siciliano, four banks of the Credito Valtellinese group (CreVal, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The rating of the class A notes is based on collateral quality, available credit enhancement and transaction structural features. The class A notes benefit from 37.2% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the unrated class B notes and by an amortizing cash reserve. At closing, the fully funded cash reserve was equal to 3.5% of the class A notes outstanding balance and is subject to a floor equal to 50% of the initial cash reserve amount. There is no principal deficiency ledger mechanism in the transaction. All excess spread is used to amortise the most senior class of notes regardless of the level of defaults. The class A notes' Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's Outlook on the Republic of Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2').