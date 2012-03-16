March 16 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB-' rating to Spectrum Brands,
Inc. (Spectrum) 6.75%, $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and
guaranteed by its parent company, SB/RH Holdings, LLC as well as Spectrum's
domestic subsidiaries. The proceeds will be used primarily to refinance a
subordinated note with approximately $25 million remaining for general corporate
purposes.
Spectrum has tendered for its 12%, $245 million subordinated notes. The tender
is expected to expire on March 28, 2012. The subordinated notes along with
premium and fees should utilize around $275 million of the proceeds. Thus far,
94.45% of the notes have been tendered. If the remainder is not tendered,
Spectrum intends to defease it by providing the trustee with enough cash to
cover the principal, interest and premium through Aug. 28, 2012 when it will be
called under terms of the Aug. 28, 2009 indenture. Fitch will maintain its 'B+'
rating on the remaining subordinated note and withdraw it when called.
On March 15, 2012, Spectrum disclosed that it had debt of $1.85 billion on Feb.
26, 2012 prior to effecting these transactions. Pro forma leverage through the
last 12 months (LTM) ended Jan. 1, 2012, is approximately 4.1 times (x) and
should end the fiscal year within Fitch's expectations in the 3.5x range
primarily through EBITDA growth. Modest reduction in debt balances in the fourth
quarter when the company generates most of its cash flow should also contribute
to leverage declining. Leverage materially higher than 3.5x at year end would be
of concern. The far lower coupon on the new debt will allow for interest savings
of more than $9 million.
It is noted that the subordinated note had very restrictive terms and with its
elimination the company will be able to issue dividends of up to $40 million,
perhaps several quarters earlier than it would have otherwise. Spectrum had over
$150 million in free cash flow (FCF) through the LTM. Fitch expects FCF to
remain near $100 million in the near term including $40 million in dividends. As
a result, dividends will be funded with internally generated cash flows with the
excess being used to reduce debt in line with the company's public goals.
Fitch views the transaction as credit neutral. Given the restrictive nature of
the subordinated notes and the high coupon rate in a low interest rate
environment, it was highly likely to be called at the first opportunity - Aug.
28, 2012. This and a potential dividend were already factored into the rating
when Fitch initiated coverage on Nov. 2, 2011.
Spectrum's financial performance through the LTM with an EBITDA margin of 14.5%
and FCF of $151 million are moderately above Fitch's expectations. Leverage was
3.9x. Liquidity of $193 million encompasses $133 million of availability under
its secured revolving credit agreement as of Jan. 1, 2012 and $60 million in
cash on Feb. 26, 2012. Debt amortization remains modest at just $7 million
annually. Fitch expects that Spectrum will continue to direct FCF towards debt
reduction.
Fitch currently rates Spectrum Brands as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-';
--$300 million senior secured revolving credit agreement 'BB-';
--$525 million senior secured term loan 'BB-';
--$950 million 9.5% senior secured notes 'BB-';
--$245 million 12% senior subordinated toggle notes at 'B+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Spectrum's 'BB-' IDR reflects its recent de-leveraging and goal to operate on a
long term basis with leverage of 3.5x or less, Fitch's expectations that FCF
which has been positive since 2009 will increase, and a product portfolio
focused on the value end of the consumer base which matches well with
constrained consumers. The rating also encompasses the fact that Spectrum is a
controlled company with limited independent directors and has a majority owner
in Harbinger Group, Inc. which is itself controlled by funds managed by or
affiliated with Harbinger Capital Partners, LLC, a hedge fund. However,
potential ownership issues on bondholders are mitigated by covenants at both
Spectrum and Harbinger Group, Inc.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
