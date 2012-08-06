Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its issue-level rating of 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) and a recovery rating of '3' to Southlake, Tex.-based Sabre Holdings Corp.'s proposed $250 million term loan due Dec. 29, 2017. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the events of a payment default. These are the same as our existing senior secured issue and recovery ratings on other debt issues. Proceeds from the proposed loan will be used to repay 2014 maturity. Our 'B' rating on the company incorporates our assumption of stable operating performance, despite the company's ongoing dispute with one of its airline corporate customers, and competitive pressure at its online travel agency, Travelocity. We expect that growth in the travel market will more than offset the weakness at Travelocity. Based on preliminary results, Sabre posted healthy EBITDA growth in the second quarter from increased travel transaction and passengers boarded. We estimate that Sabre's debt leverage was in the mid-5x area as of June 30, 2012. We expect that debt leverage will decrease to around 5x by the end of 2012 with decent conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Sabre Holdings Corp. Sabre Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- Rating Assigned Sabre Inc. $250 mil. term loan due 2017 B Recovery rating 3