Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 16 basis points (bps) to 196 bps last Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 8 bps to 662 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 14 bps to 126 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 16 bps to 166 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 15 bps to 246 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 9 bps to 450 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 7 bps to 695 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 8 bps to 1,080 bps. By industry, financial institutions and industrials contracted by 14 bps each to 285 bps and 287 bps, respectively. Banks contracted by 11 bps to 306 bps, utilities contracted by 17 bps to 204 bps, and telecommunications contracted by 15 bps to 308 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 692 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.