Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Venezuela's (BdV) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Negative. A full list of the rating actions follows at the end of this press release. BdV's IDRs reflect support from its shareholder, Banco de Desarrollo Economico y Social de Venezuela's (BANDES, a state-owned development bank). The bank's strong franchise underpins both BdV's IDRs and Viability Rating. The negative effects of government control over the financial sector and the broader economy, as well as high inflation, also weigh on BdV's ratings. A change in either the sovereign's ratings or the willingness or capacity of the state to provide support will drive future rating actions on BdV's IDRs. A weakening of the bank's financial profile relative to similarly rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with a VR of 'b-', 'b' or 'b+') due to deteriorating profitability, asset quality or capital ratios as a result of the implementation of the government's development driven business model could pressure BdV's Viability Rating. There is limited upside potential to the bank's international ratings as the Outlook on Venezuela's IDRs is Negative. Fitch believes the state's willingness to support BdV should it be required is substantial given BANDES' (owned by the Venezuelan government, which has a long-term foreign currency IDR of 'B+') 99% stake, the bank's strategic importance and BdV's large market share in deposits. However, Venezuela's speculative-grade rating could result in a limited capacity to provide such support. BdV's financial performance has been volatile since the government nationalized the bank in mid-2009, a trend that is likely to continue. This in part reflects a shift in the bank's business model to address the government's development needs as well as the absorption of clients from intervened problematic small- and medium-sized banks. Asset quality ratios now compare favorably to both domestic and international peers as credit and reserves growth by far exceeded impaired loans growth. However, these ratios also benefit from regulatory forbearance, which allowed BdV to report past-due loans (equivalent to 1.5% of gross loans at end-June 2011) acquired from Banco Federal as current. Furthermore, in light of credit growth that has significantly exceeded the system average in recent years, Fitch anticipates that asset quality could deteriorate once again as the loan portfolio seasons and the bank faces a more challenging operating environment in 2013. Although BdV's profitability ratios now compare favorably to both domestic and international peers, these ratios have been volatile since nationalization and are distorted by high inflation. As profitability has not kept pace with asset growth and dividend payouts have reduced retained earnings, the bank's equity/assets ratio has weakened. These pressures are likely to continue in 2013 given strong asset growth and Fitch's expectation of challenging economic conditions. Similarly, the bank's Fitch Core Capital Ratio has declined to 14.6% at end-March 2012 from 15.9% at YE10, though it remains above the median for international peers. BdV is the largest commercial bank in Venezuela with a 16% share of the financial system's assets at the end of June 2012 and the third largest branch network. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'; Negative Outlook; --Local currency IDR at 'B+'; Negative Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'b+'; --Support rating at '4'; --Support floor at 'B+'; --National long-term rating at 'AAA(ven)'; --National short-term rating at 'F1+(ven)'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).