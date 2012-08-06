Goldman Sachs boost rates for savers in bid to attract deposits
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State Housing Finance Agencies: Single-Family Mortgage Program Rating CriteriaAug 6 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report for 'State Housing Finance Agencies: Single Family Mortgage Program Rating Criteria'. This report updates and replaces the prior criteria report named 'State Housing Finance Agencies: Single Family Mortgage Program Rating Criteria ' dated Aug. 15, 2011. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close