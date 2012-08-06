Fitch Wins The Asset's Best Islamic Finance Rating Agency Award

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has been named the Best Rating Agency for Islamic Finance by The Asset, a leading financial magazine in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1999, the Hong Kong-based publication is widely followed by market participants in Asia. The Asset's awards are adjudicated by its Board of Editors and Benchmark Research team, which also incorporate feedback from investors and issuers in the selec