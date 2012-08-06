Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on the School Board of Seminole County, Florida (the district): --$27.9 million in series 2012B certificates of participation (COPs) rated 'AA-'; The COPs, series 2012B are being issued for the purpose of providing funds sufficient to refund, on an advanced basis, the district's outstanding series 2004A COPs for cost savings. The bonds have a final maturity on July 1, 2029 and will be sold on or about Aug. 13, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$169.9 million COPs at 'AA-'; --Implied unlimited tax general obligation bonds (ULTGO) at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The Seminole County School Board's COPs are secured by lease payments made by the district to the trustee pursuant to a master lease purchase agreement. Lease payments are payable from legally available funds of the district, subject to annual appropriation by the Seminole County School Board. The district is required to appropriate funds for all outstanding leases on an all-or-none basis. In the event of non-appropriation, all leases will terminate, and the district would, at the trustee's option, have to surrender all lease-purchased projects for the benefit of owners of the COPs which financed or refinanced such projects. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The financial position is currently solid, despite the projected use of reserves for the recently concluded 2012 fiscal year due to state revenue declines, property tax reductions, and the elimination of stimulus funds. The district has budgeted for a slight drawdown of fund balance for fiscal 2013 which preserves healthy reserve levels. LOW DEBT LEVELS: Annual debt service expenditures consume an affordable share of the district's budget. Key debt ratios are very low and are expected to remain so given current modest capital needs and borrowing plans. MIXED ECONOMIC PROFILE: Seminole County's economy is marked by diverse employment opportunities, high but improving unemployment, and slightly above-average wealth. Housing prices remain depressed. IMPLIED GO RATING: The 'AA' implied ULTGO rating reflects the district's history of sound financial management, manageable debt load, and a generally diverse economic base. COPS APPROPRIATION RISK: The one-notch distinction between the implied ULTGO and COPs rating incorporates risk to annual appropriation. The all-or-none appropriation feature of the master lease, the sizable number of schools under the master lease, and the essential nature of leased assets, which are subject to surrender in the event of non-appropriation, temper this risk. CREDIT PROFILE FAVORABLE FISCAL 2011 RESULTS Ending fiscal 2011, the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of the committed, assigned and the unassigned fund balance under GASB 54) totaled a sound $57.1 million or 13.5% of spending. The unrestricted total includes an unassigned balance of $30 million or 7.1% of spending, and $24.8 million or 5.9% of spending for future year budget deficits. The district's internal fund balance policy calls for the unassigned fund balance to equal 4% of total recurring budgeted expenditures in the general fund. LOWER THAN EXPECTED FUND BALANCE USE IN FISCAL 2012 District officials project fiscal 2012 general fund balance to decline by $12 million to $50.6 million, or a healthy 12.1% of general fund spending. The projected unassigned fund balance was $30.1 million or 7.2% of expenditures. The district had originally budgeted a $31 million operating deficit but was able to partially close the gap with the use of $13.3 million of unspent Federal Education Jobs funding received in fiscal 2011, spending cuts and the receipt of additional state aid totaling $3.1 million due to higher than expected enrollment. A large portion of the reduction in reserves was due to non-recurring expenditures. Over the past few years, officials grappled with sizable reductions in state aid, declining property tax revenues, and the loss of stimulus funding. The district also lost $6.7 million in critical needs tax revenue, as the school board opted not to place the 0.25 mill tax on the ballot to extend its levy beyond fiscal 2011. A referendum for a one-half cent sales tax to fund capital needs was narrowly defeated in fiscal 2010. In response, the district instituted a series of spending reductions including significant personnel cuts; the district eliminated over 700 positions, changes to class scheduling, and adjustments to employee health benefits. These measures resulted in recurring cost savings of over $53 million. MANAGEABLE FISCAL 2013 BUDGET GAP The projected budget gap for fiscal 2013 is approximately $4.5 million, equal to 1% of spending. In closing an initial budgetary deficit of over $18 million, management identified $14.1 million in recurring budget cuts which include the elimination of 50 vacant teaching positions, changes to custodial duties, insurance savings, transportation consolidation, and other measures. The district's revenue picture brightened modestly as the state increased funding by $9.3 million. By Fitch calculations, the worst case scenario in which the district records a net deficit of $4.5 million in fiscal 2013 would lower the total general fund balance to approximately $46.1 million or 10.8% of spending. In Fitch's view, the 10.8% reserve still represents a satisfactory cushion at the current rating. Fitch also notes the preservation of future credit quality will depend largely on the district's ability to achieve and maintain structural balance. COPS DEBT SERVICE The district has historically paid COPs debt service with revenue from its capital outlay millage, although all legally available revenues are available for this purpose. Current legislation allows Florida school districts to levy 1.5 mills for capital outlay. Three-fourths (1.12 mills) of the 1.5 mills levy is available for COPs debt service. The district will use 0.9 mills for COPs debt service in fiscal 2013, leaving a satisfactory cushion beneath the state cap. The master lease structure on the district's COPs is strong, requiring an all-or-none appropriation. In the case of non-appropriation, the trustee is authorized to require the district to surrender use of all facilities under the master lease, which would amount to approximately 30% of the district's total facilities. Fitch considers this a strong incentive to appropriate. LONG TERM OBLIGATIONS Overall debt levels are very low at 1.1% of market value (MV) and $925 per capita. Fiscal 2012 annual debt service is projected at $22.8 million, or an affordable 5.3% of combined general fund and debt service budgeted spending. Debt service is rapid with 81% of outstanding debt retiring in 10 years. Debt levels are expected to remain stable as the district has no plans to issue additional debt. The district's fiscal 2013-2018 capital improvement program totals $121 million or 0.3% of market value and is fully funded by local revenues. School facility needs are minimal and capacity satisfactory. The majority of projects are for building renovations. Pension obligations are limited to the district's participation in the statewide multiple-employer pension plan (FRS). For fiscal 2011, the district's annual contribution totaled $30.1 million, equal to a still manageable 7.1% of spending. FRS as a whole remains adequately funded at 80.4% (adjusted by Fitch to a 7% investment return). The district offers an implicit subsidy for other post-employment benefits (OPEB) as required by state law. The district continues to fund the liability on a pay-as-you-go basis with a fiscal 2011 contribution of $1.9 million or 0.5% of spending. This payment is slightly less than half of the $4.5 million actuarial required contribution (ARC), which if contributed in full would equal a manageable 1.1% of fiscal 2011 spending. ECONOMY AND TAX BASE PRESSURES The school district, which is coterminous with Seminole County, is located in the Orlando metropolitan statistical area (MSA). Seminole County is home to the corporate headquarters of the American Automobile Association (AAA), Mitsubishi Power Systems, Scholastic Book Fairs, and Sears Home Improvement Products. Large private employers within the MSA include Walt Disney World (62,200), Florida Hospital (21,483), Publix Super Markets (17,521), Universal Studio - Florida (14,300), Orlando Regional Healthcare (14,000), and Lockheed Martin (13,000). Per capita income levels are slightly higher than the state and U.S. The county's unemployment rate as of May 2012 remains relatively stable compared to a year prior at 7.8%; well below the state (8.5%) and slightly below national levels (7.9%). The housing market correction continues to have a magnified impact on the area in terms of both tax base declines and employment levels. The district's TAV has fallen 22.8% from its peak in fiscal 2009; however, the declines have seemed to stabilize with fiscal 2013 seeing a 1.1% decline. While Fitch notes that Florida school districts are less dependent on the tax base than other local entities, tax base losses do lessen revenues available for capital needs, as well as critical discretionary millage revenues. Property tax collection rates remain at the 96% budgeted rate, despite significant economic pressures. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and the National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria