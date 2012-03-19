(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 - Fitch Ratings believes stricter banking regulations such as Basel III could push some bank-intermediated activities, particularly those involving riskier exposures subject to higher capital charges, into the "shadow banking" sector. Repurchase agreements (repos), once viewed as a relatively mundane form of short-term financing, are therefore likely to remain in the spotlight. During the US credit crisis, repo markets were linked to both illiquidity-driven price volatility, particularly for securities that lost acceptability as collateral, and to funding challenges faced by some dealers that faced diminished market access. Given their inherent leverage, short tenor, and relative opacity, repo markets remain a potential channel for liquidity risks during market distress. Our research on triparty repos, drawn from public disclosures of the 10 largest US prime money market funds, analyzes haircut practices, counterparty concentrations, and wrong-way risks within collateral pools as prominent risk factors. The purpose of haircuts is to provide repo lenders with a buffer against future changes in the value of the underlying collateral securities. However, our analysis shows that, in some instances, haircuts appear to coincide with, if not lag, trends in market volatility. For example, the increase in median haircuts on equity collateral increased from 5% to 10% in the second half of 2008, but only after a pronounced spike in volatility, as proxied by the VIX index for the S&P 500. As markets experience turbulence, repo lenders respond rationally by deleveraging. However, systemically, this behavior promotes procyclicality, as higher haircuts require repo borrowers (e.g., securities dealers) to post more collateral or unwind their positions - which, if achieved by liquidating assets, could exacerbate market volatility. The adverse impact on asset prices might ultimately affect cash investors that do not deploy leverage. Repo trading is dominated by a relatively small number of large, systemically-significant financial institutions. We note this concentration intensified during the crisis, with the 10 largest counterparties accounting for virtually all repo activity in our study at year-end 2008. For institutions that rely on repos as a source of leverage, diminished market access can both undermine funding liquidity and create negative market perceptions about their financial condition. In addition, we believe the prevalence of both financial institution names and structured finance securities within repo collateral pools creates the possibility of wrong-way risk. Financial services as a sector accounted for roughly 20% of the corporate and equity collateral in our sample. In a stress scenario, correlation in the performance of the counterparty and the collateral asset could undermine collateralization for repo lenders (e.g., money market funds) and, in the event of a counterparty default, reduce recoveries. We feel any distressed unwinding or selling of the underlying assets would further impair their liquidity. For more information, please see the report "Repo Emerges from the Shadow" dated Feb. 3, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)