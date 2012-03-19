(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- Germany-based integrated utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW) is issuing an additional EUR250 million of junior subordinated hybrid securities to bolster its balance sheet. -- The new issue is a tap of the existing EUR750 million 7.375% securities due April 2072, and the new securities will be fully fungible with the existing securities. -- We assess the new securities as having intermediate equity content, in line with EnBW's existing hybrid capital. -- We are assigning our issue rating of 'BBB-' to the new securities, to reflect their subordination, as well as their optional deferability. March 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to the long-dated, optionally deferrable, and subordinated hybrid capital securities that are being issued by German integrated utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW; A-/Stable/A-2). The transaction has a volume of EUR250 million and is a tap of the existing EUR750 million 7.375% securities due April 2072. The new securities will be fully fungible with the existing securities. EnBW plans to use the proceeds to bolster its balance sheet. We consider the new securities to have intermediate equity content for a period of at least five years, because they meet our criteria in terms of subordination, permanence, and deferability at the company's discretion. This is in line with our assessment of the equity content of EnBW's existing hybrid capital. We notch the rating on the new securities down from EnBW's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess as 'bbb+'. The two-notch differential between the 'BBB-' rating on the new securities and the SACP reflects the application of our notching criteria, which calls for: -- A one-notch differential for subordination, as the SACP on EnBW is investment grade (that is, 'BBB-' or above); and -- An additional one-notch differential for payment flexibility, reflecting that the deferability of interest is optional and that the issuer's SACP is investment grade. The downward notching of the new securities is linked to our perception of the currently relatively low likelihood of the deferral of interest payments. Should our perception change, the notching may increase significantly and, in relative terms, more quickly than any revision of the corporate credit rating or the SACP. Given our view of the intermediate equity content of the new securities, we will allocate 50% of the related payments as a fixed charge and 50% as an equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our criteria on hybrid securities. The 50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest) also applies to our adjustment of debt. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE Although the new securities have a stipulated maturity date of April 2072, they can be called at any time for tax, rating, and accounting events. In addition, we understand that the issuer can redeem them for cash on the first call date (April 2017) and every five years thereafter. The interest to be paid on the new securities will increase by 75 basis points in April 2037. We consider this to be a significant step-up, unmitigated by any commitment to replace the instrument at that time, as an incentive to call the instrument. Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, we will no longer recognize the instrument as having intermediate equity content from April 2017, as its remaining life to its effective economic maturity would then decrease to less than 20 years. However, we will recognize the instrument's equity content as intermediate until April 2017, so long as we believe that the loss of the beneficial intermediate treatment will not cause the instrument to be called at that point. The willingness of the issuer to maintain or replace the instrument, despite the loss of preferential treatment, is underpinned by a statement of intent. This intention is made more credible by specific conditions of the issuer (the timing of any potential IPO is uncertain, and the instrument creates non-dilutive equity that is highly valued by the company, irrespective of ratings agency treatment). KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY In our view, EnBW's option to defer interest payments on the new securities is somewhat restricted. If the issuer elects not to pay accrued interest on an interest payment date, then it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash should an ordinary general meeting of shareholders resolve on the payment of a common dividend or if the issuer pays a dividend or repurchases an equal ranking or junior security. We see this as a negative factor. However, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology, as only the dividend cycle would constrain deferral. The option to defer interest on the new securities is unlimited in time, which supports the equity content of the new instrument. Deferred interest is, however, cash cumulative, and will ultimately be settled in cash. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION The new securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of EnBW. The securities rank senior to common and preferred shares. RATINGS LIST New Rating EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG Junior Subordinated Securities BBB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)