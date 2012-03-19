March 19 LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lloyds Banking Group plc's
(LBG) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at 'A'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDRs is Stable. All other support-driven ratings of LBG, RBSG and
their subsidiaries were affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
This rating action follows the recent change in the Outlook on the UK sovereign
rating to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA';
Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 14 March 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com).
The affirmation of the ratings and the Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of
LBG and RBSG reflect the fact that there is a degree of tolerance at the current
sovereign rating level of 'AAA' for the SRFs of systemically important banks in
the UK to remain at 'A' level should the sovereign rating be downgraded in the
future.
The IDRs for LBG and RBSG are at their SRFs reflecting the fact that their
Viability Ratings (VR; both at 'bbb') are lower than the SRFs. According to
Fitch's methodology the IDR is the higher of the issuer's VR and its SRF.
This rating action addresses the issue of the potential change in the UK
sovereign's ability rather than the change in its propensity to support
systemically important banks. Fitch already revised the SRFs of systemically
important banks in the UK on 18 October 2011 (see 'Fitch Lowers UK Support
Rating Floors, Downgrades Lloyds, RBS to 'A'' at www.fitchratings.com) to
reflect the changing support dynamics in the UK. However, downward pressure on
the SRFs of systemically important banks in the UK could increase over time as a
result of diminishing political will to support large banks as well as
regulatory and legislative developments to minimise future support to large
banking groups by making them more resolvable.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
LBG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
All subordinated debt unaffected
Lloyds TSB Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed senior Long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Guaranteed senior Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
All subordinated debt unaffected
HBOS plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
All subordinated debt unaffected
Bank of Scotland plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed senior Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA'
Guaranteed senior Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
All subordinated debt and preferred stock unaffected
RBSG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
All subordinated debt and preferred stock unaffected
The Royal Bank of Scotland plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
All subordinated debt unaffected
Royal Bank of Scotland NV
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper and short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
All subordinated debt unaffected
Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
RBS Holdings USA Inc
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
National Westminster Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
All subordinated debt unaffected
Citizens Financial Group, Inc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'
RBS Citizens, NA
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'
All subordinated debt unaffected
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'
Ulster Bank Ltd
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'ccc'
Ulster Bank Ireland Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured long term notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
All subordinated debt unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst (RBSG and UK subsidiaries, Royal Bank of Scotland NV, Ulster
Bank Ltd and Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd, LBG and subsidiaries):
Svetlana Petrischeva
Director
+44 (0) 203 530 1182
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (RBSG and UK subsidiaries, Royal Bank of Scotland NV, LBG and
subsidiaries):
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1076
Secondary Analyst (Ulster Bank Ltd and Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd)
Shaun Miskell
Analyst
+44 (0) 203 530 1504
Primary Analyst (Citizens Financial Group, RBS Citizens, Citizens Bank of
Pennsylvania):
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Fitch Ratings
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY
10004
Secondary Analyst (Citizens Financial Group, RBS Citizens, Citizens Bank of
Pennsylvania)
Ilya Ivashkov
Associate Director
+1 212 908 1769
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399