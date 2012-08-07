Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Basisbank's (BB) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook, and its Viability Rating
(VR) at 'b-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRS AND VR
The affirmation reflects BB's generally reasonable financial metrics, quite
conservative management to date and the currently favourable Georgian operating
environment. However, the ratings also consider the bank's small size and
limited franchise, significant non-core assets on the balance sheet and
uncertainty resulting from the expected takeover of the bank.
BB's loan quality is currently satisfactory, with exposures in arrears more than
90 days accounting for 1.8% of end-Q112 gross loans, and a further 4.1% of loans
restructured. However, foreclosed assets and investment property at end-2011
were equal to a sizable 17% of gross loans at end-2011, or about half of Fitch
core capital (FCC). Capitalisation is satisfactory, with the FCC/risk-weighted
assets ratio standing at 16.8% at end-2011, and local regulatory ratios of 15.3%
(Tier 1) and 15% (total) at end-H112. Performance is supported by a solid margin
and improved scale efficiencies. Pre-impairment profit was equal to 6.4% of
average gross loans in 2011, indicating significant loss absorption capacity
through the income statement.
The loan/deposits ratio was a low 77% at end-2011, and liquid assets (including
cash, placements with the National Bank of Georgia, short-term commercial
interbank placements and unencumbered government securities) accounted for 33%
of total assets at end-Q112. However, the short-term and somewhat concentrated
funding base (the largest 20 deposits accounted for 37% of end-Q112 customer
deposits) mean that some liquidity risk remains.
In July 2012, the bank announced that the Chinese Hualing Group (HG) would
acquire a 90% stake in BB from current shareholders. While the new owner may be
more able than the current local shareholders to provide capital to BB, the
change in ownership gives rise to significant uncertainty in respect to BB's
future strategy, operations and balance sheet structure. HG has significant
current and planned future investments in Georgia relating to the development of
free economic zones, the mining and timber industries and a major commercial
trade market/hotel/residential development outside of Tbilisi. HG plans to
partly invest its own funds into these projects and to partly raise debt.
Positively, Fitch understands that HG may purchase some of the foreclosed assets
from BB's balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR
BB's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's financial metrics and management
remain generally sound following the acquisition, related party lending
continues to be limited, capital is strengthened (as a result of equity
injections or the purchase of the foreclosed assets) and HG generally
demonstrates its commitment to running BB as a standalone business.
Downside pressure on the ratings could arise if there was a marked increase in
leverage or related party lending following the acquisition.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
BB's Support Rating has been affirmed at '5' and its Support Rating Floor at 'No
Floor', indicating the agency's view that support from the Georgian authorities
is uncertain, given the bank's small share of banking system assets (1.2% of
end-Q112). An upgrade of these ratings based on sovereign support would probably
require a marked increase in market shares and systemic importance.
An upgrade of the Support Rating based on possible support from HG is unlikely,
given the group's relatively small size and lack of track record in the banking
sector.
At end-Q112, BB was the 11th-largest bank in Georgia. The bank is currently 85%
owned by 21 Georgian nationals, including the Chairman of the Supervisory Board,
and the remaining 15% is held by the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD). In June 2012, BB announced the acquisition of 90% of its
shares by HG. The EBRD and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board are expected to
retain a stake of 5% each.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
