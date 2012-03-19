March 19 DUBAI/LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Bahrain-based Gulf
International Bank's (GIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with
Stable Outlook and upgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'.
Fitch has also affirmed its subsidiary, Gulf International Bank (UK) Limited's
(GIBUK) Long-term IDR at 'A' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this release.
GIB's IDRs are support-driven and reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high
probability of support from its majority shareholder, the Saudi Government's
Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds a 97.2% stake. Support from the Saudi
shareholders for GIB was clearly demonstrated in the recent past, including
significant capital injections and the purchase of its substantial structured
investment portfolio. Saudi Arabia has a Long-Term foreign currency IDR of
'AA-'/Stable Outlook. GIB's ratings are not constrained by the Bahrain country
ceiling of 'BBB+' reflecting the bank's majority Saudi ownership, its wholesale
banking licence, its primarily US dollar-based balance sheet and offshore
banking business with limited exposure to Bahrain (both assets and liabilities).
Fitch has upgraded GIB's VR to reflect the significant improvement to its risk
profile from restructuring, de-risking and de-leveraging initiatives since it
ran into difficulties during the global financial crisis in 2007/08. Management
changes have been made and the balance sheet has been transformed. GIB returned
to profit in 2010 after three years of losses, and performance continues to
improve, with net income for 2011 rising to USD105m.
Following the sale of USD4.8bn of structured investments to the majority
shareholder in Q109, GIB's investment book comprises primarily lower risk and
liquid debt securities, including a sizeable holding of sovereign debt.
GIB's balance sheet has declined by almost half over the past three years with
the bank actively reducing loan leverage (net loans/equity) to 3.4x at end-2011
(2008: 6.7x) including by exiting low yielding syndicated and project finance
loans. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 6.7% at end-2011, in part
due to restructuring several large problem loans. Concentrations in lending by
both name and sector have also improved.
In addition, GIB's funding and liquidity position has strengthened with
improving term structure in wholesale funding. GIB has raised longer-term debt
during 2011 at a relatively low cost, leveraging its Saudi ownership. This has
enabled it to improve asset liability mismatches and reduce its reliance on
expensive short-term funding. Additionally, customer deposits have grown,
despite the political unrest in Bahrain, with GCC governments and
government-related entities being major depositors in the bank. These
developments have resulted in some concentration risk in deposits, although
Fitch considers its Saudi government-related deposits in particular to be
stable. GIB has a strong liquidity position, in Fitch's view, even without
relying on its large investment portfolio which provides a sizable liquidity
buffer.
Fitch's concerns about relatively low profitability and high concentrations on
both sides of the balance sheet are mitigated by GIB's strong capitalisation.
Its Fitch core capital ratio of 19.1% provides a good buffer for potential
weaker asset quality as the bank ventures into new markets and products.
In a significant shift from its historical wholesale banking model, GIB is
converting into a GCC-wide universal bank. A key part of its new strategy is the
launch of selective retail banking in Saudi Arabia in 2013 and plans and
operations are at a fairly advanced implementation stage. Whilst the strategy is
unproven, Fitch believes it to be credible, given the size of the Saudi retail
market and the opportunities available.
Fitch expects GIB to build a much stronger and broader franchise over the near
term, which ultimately safeguards its future. A prolonged delay in the retail
strategy becoming profitable could have negative implications for its VR. The VR
is also sensitive to any negative developments with expansion into new markets
that start to eat into the capital buffer. This could come, for example, from
uncontrolled loan growth or rapid expansion into new investments, neither of
which are in Fitch's base case assumptions.
GIBUK's IDRs are aligned with those of its parent, GIB. The equalisation of the
ratings reflects the extremely high probability of support, if needed, from GIB,
and ultimately PIF, considering GIBUK's integration within GIB and strategic
importance to the group. Any change to GIB's IDRs would affect GIBUK's ratings.
Downside potential could arise from a change in ownership or integration within
the group, although Fitch believes that this is highly unlikely.
In Fitch's view, the extremely high probability of support from PIF would extend
to subordinated debt. Therefore, the subordinated debt rating is notched from
GIB's Long-term IDR rather than the typical notching from the VR applied in
countries outside the region.
Headquartered in Bahrain, GIB is a leading regional bank offering wholesale
banking, treasury and investment banking. The bank intends to launch a retail
banking operation in Saudi Arabia as the initial stage of forming a GCC-wide
universal franchise. GIBUK focuses on institutional asset management and
treasury services.
The rating actions are as follows:
GIB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
GIBUK
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
