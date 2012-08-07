Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 11 basis points (bps) to 207 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 1 bp to 661 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 11 bps to 137 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 11 bps to 177 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 10 bps to 256 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 451 bps, the 'B' spread remained flat at 695 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 2 bps to 1,078 bps. By industry, financial institutions expanded by 8 bps to 293 bps, banks expanded by 6 bps to 312 bps, and industrials expanded by 10 bps to 297 bps. Utilities expanded by 12 bps to 216 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 10 bps to 318 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 692 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.