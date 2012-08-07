Overview
-- Under our criteria, we view Poland's monetary flexibility and its
commitment to sustained fiscal deficit reduction as rating strengths.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term foreign
currency and 'A/A-1' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Poland.
-- The stable outlook balances our assessment of Poland's relatively
strong medium-to-long-term economic growth prospects against its high external
financing needs.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-/A-2'
long- and short-term foreign currency and 'A/A-1' long- and short-term local
currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Poland. The outlook
remains stable. The transfer & convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'A+'.
Rationale
The ratings on Poland are supported by our view of its commitment to continued
fiscal consolidation and its monetary flexibility, with its floating exchange
rate enabling Poland's resilient economy to adjust to external shocks. The
ratings are constrained by our view of Poland's relatively high levels of
government debt, comparatively low per capita GDP, and large external
financing needs.
Poland's broad-based economy avoided a technical economic contraction in 2009,
helped by the implementation of a fiscal stimulus package. However, given that
general government debt under the national definition has exceeded the first
legal threshold of 50% of GDP since 2010, the authorities now have less fiscal
flexibility than in the past. This leaves the economy--and public
finances--vulnerable to any severe downturn in its major eurozone trading
partners.
Our baseline expectation is for economic growth to soften in 2012 to 2.3% on a
moderation in external and domestic demand. In our opinion, the economy will
then steadily strengthen as global markets recover, and so boost internal
demand and external trade for Poland. Fiscal policy should become less of a
drag on growth once Poland reduces its budget deficit to within 3% of GDP,
which we expect will happen in 2013, and once general government debt under
the national definition falls below the first legally-mandated threshold.
We could revise our forecasts for economic growth upward if the government
pushes through with its structural reform agenda, including deregulating the
labor market further, and streamlining and reducing business regulation.
The general government deficit was 5.1% of GDP in 2011, according to the ESA95
accounting standard, about 0.5 percentage points lower than the government had
anticipated. General government debt under Poland's national cash-based
accounting methodology was 53.5% of GDP in 2011. This methodology gives a
lower figure than under ESA95 (56.3% of GDP). Polish law restricts the
government's budgetary freedom when debt under the national definition exceeds
certain thresholds, and debt levels breached the first of these (of 50% of
GDP) in 2010, which obliged the authorities to introduce fiscal consolidation
measures in 2011 to curb the fiscal deficit.
The authorities are targeting a general government deficit of 2.9% and 2.2% of
GDP in 2012 and 2013, respectively. In 2012, the government intends to meet
its deficit target through greater reliance on revenue-side measures, such as
a partial reversal of previous cuts in employers' social welfare
contributions, a new tax on the mining sector, and increased dividend payments
from state-owned enterprises (SOEs). We note that several other measures
introduced in previous years will remain, including a temporary expenditure
rule limiting growth in discretionary spending and new legally-mandated
spending, and a diversion of some funds from the privately managed second
pillar of the pension scheme into the state-run pay-as-you-go system. The
burden of the adjustment will shift toward budgetary expenditure from 2013,
based on a significant decline in public investment, a fall in pension
spending due to the abolishment of early retirement schemes (which came into
effect in 2009), and the maintenance of the temporary fiscal rule.
We expect some fiscal slippage due to our lower projections for economic
growth and our opinion that capital expenditure cuts will be less pronounced
due to Poland's need to co-finance EU-funded projects. We anticipate general
government debt on a ESA95 basis to decline gradually from 2012 but to remain
above 50% of GDP in 2015. Even if economic growth falters, putting pressure on
public finances and debt levels, we are of the opinion that the government
will not change its debt limits as this would erode the credibility of its
commitment to fiscal consolidation. The consequent need to reduce
debt--particularly in light of an uncertain outlook for the eurozone--should,
in our view, improve the chances for continued legislation and enforcement of
reforms.
Although adjusting pension funding will help the government reduce its
headline deficit and debt burden in the medium term, we believe that it will
not improve the long-term sustainability of the public finances. However, we
note this effect may be counterbalanced by other pension system reforms, such
as increasing the retirement age and ending favorable retirement schemes for
new employees in uniformed services.
We believe the domestic banking system is adequately capitalized, although we
note that with a loan-to-deposit ratio of just under 115% the sector remains
dependent on parent-bank and other external funding--roughly two-thirds of
banking sector assets is owned by foreign institutions. In our view, there is
a risk that foreign parent bank difficulties could cause the parents to reduce
cross-border exposure to their subsidiaries significantly, thereby reducing
credit availability and, in turn, economic growth. However, we note that the
financial regulator is encouraging banks to retain profits and is closely
monitoring their liquidity. Moreover, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) is
prepared to provide liquidity support to the banking system, including
offering foreign-exchange swaps, and has also introduced legislation allowing
for timely intervention by the bank guarantee fund.
Banks' debtors are also exposed to foreign exchange risk as roughly one-third
of total loans is denominated in foreign currency, while about 70% of this
(predominantly in Swiss francs) is mortgages. Nevertheless, depository
corporation claims on the resident nonfinancial sector remain moderate, at
around 55% of GDP in 2011, with foreign currency mortgage lending at less than
15% of GDP.
The country's net external liability position was 113% of current account
receipts (CARs) in 2011. However, because of capital account flows and FDI and
other equity funding, external debt net of liquid assets (narrow net external
debt) is lower at 54% of GDP. Although financing needs are high, we note that
Poland benefits from some important buffers that should help to maintain
investor confidence and keep borrowing costs down. These include a flexible
exchange rate regime, which helps the NBP pursue an independent monetary
policy. They also include the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) with the IMF for an
amount equivalent to about $29.5 billion (broadly equivalent to Poland's 2011
current account deficit plus errors on omissions in the balance of payments),
while foreign reserves currently exceed short-term external debt. The FCL is
in place until end-2012, at which point we expect it to be renewed. Poland has
so far not drawn any funds from the FCL, and we do not currently expect it to
do so. We project that despite projected high-single-digit growth in narrow
net external debt over the period to 2015, even stronger growth in CARs should
see narrow net external debt decline to around 50% of CARs by 2015.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our assessment that Poland will keep its fiscal
deficit in check against its large external financing needs.
We could consider raising the ratings if there were further efforts to improve
competitiveness through productivity-enhancing structural reform, and if the
general government debt level (as a percentage of GDP) halts and then declines
such that it falls below the government's first debt threshold.
However, we could lower the ratings if the government failed to put the public
finances on a sustainable footing, generating a larger slippage than we
currently assume. Similarly, a significant and sustained widening in external
imbalances could put downward pressure on the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility
Assessments, May 18, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Poland (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency A-/Stable/A-2
Local Currency A/Stable/A-1
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A+
Senior Unsecured A-
Senior Unsecured A
Short-Term Debt A-1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.