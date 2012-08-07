Overview
-- On Aug. 3, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Republic of
Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+', and maintained a negative outlook.
-- We are removing the one notch of uplift that we were factoring into
the ratings on Sava Re to reflect the still "moderately high" likelihood,
although reduced ability, of the Slovenian government to provide extraordinary
support in the event of financial distress.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term rating on Sava Re to 'BBB+'
from 'A-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Sava Re's business and
financial risk profiles could potentially weaken if the operating, economic,
and financial environments in Slovenia deteriorate further.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings On Pozavarovalnica
Sava, d.d. (Sava Re) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating action on Sava Re follows the lowering of the long-term sovereign
credit rating on the Republic of Slovenia (A/Negative/A-1) on Aug. 3, 2012.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
continue to consider Sava Re's role to be "important" for the Slovenian
government and the link between them to be "strong".
Following the downgrade of Slovenia, however, we have removed the one notch of
uplift that we were factoring into the ratings on Sava Re to reflect our view
of the Slovenian government's reduced ability to provide extraordinary support
to the insurer in the event of financial distress (see "General Criteria:
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9,
2010).
As such, the ratings on Sava Re, the parent and major operating company of the
Sava Re Group, exclusively reflect Sava Re Group's credit profile, which we
assess at 'bbb+', without including any uplift deriving from its GRE status or
from the "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the
Slovenian government.
Sava Re Group's credit profile derives from its good competitive position,
stemming from a diversified insurance portfolio and strong capitalization.
These strengths are offset, however, by Sava Re's modest underwriting
performance and its lack of a strong position in at least one sizable and
stable insurance market.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Sava Re's business and financial
risk profiles could potentially weaken if the operating, economic, and
financial environments in Slovenia were to deteriorate further.
We could lower the ratings on Sava Re if we see a significant deterioration in
its competitive position, earnings, and/or capitalization.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we see signs of recovery in the
Slovenian operating, economic, and financial environments, or if Sava Re
demonstrates that it is more resilient to the current difficult environment
than we currently expect under our base-case scenario.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Pozavarovalnica Sava d.d.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Negative/-- A-/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Negative/-- A-/Negative/--
