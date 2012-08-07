Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlooks on Serta International Holdco LLC (B/Stable/--) and Simmons Bedding Co.
(B/Stable/--) are unchanged by Advent International's (not rated) announcement
to purchase a majority stake in AOT Bedding Super Holdings (not rated) (the
parent of both Serta and Simmons) in a transaction valued at about $3 billion.
Existing owners Ares and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will retain minority
stakes after the leveraged buyout.
Details of the financing have not yet been announced, but we estimate that
leverage will increase well beyond existing levels at each company. Serta and
Simmons currently each have less than 5x leverage as measured by adjusted debt
to EBITDA. We believe it is likely that the existing debt outstanding will be
repaid at both entities following the acquisition given change in control
provisions. However, we will continue to evaluate any impact on the ratings as
more details emerge, including at which entity or entities the debt will be
issued to finance the acquisition.