Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'AA-' the following Lakeland, Florida (the city) capital improvement revenue bonds: --$79.7 million, series 2010A, 2010B and 2010C. In addition, Fitch affirms the city's implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the city's covenant to budget and appropriate (CB&A) legally available non-ad valorem revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: A one-notch distinction in the rating on the revenue bonds from the implied ULTGO reflects a more limited revenue stream, the potential for further leveraging of available revenues, and the inability to compel the city to generate non ad valorem revenue sufficient to pay bondholders. SOUND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The city has augmented healthy reserve levels through consistent operating surpluses. Financial management is strong, as evinced by conservative budgeting practices and adherence to prudent fiscal policies. Fitch views with concern strategic out-year drawdowns of reserve levels, although the city has historically out-performed its budget. RELIANCE ON UTILITY TRANSFERS: The city's favorable general fund performance is due in large part to the substantial annual transfers from the city's utility systems, particularly the electric system. While the annual transfer amount is defined by formula and has been relatively stable, the level of reliance on these transfers (around 35% of general fund revenues) could pose some concern in the future should these monies ultimately be needed for utility operations or capital thereby limiting the amount available for transfers to the general fund. BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE: Lakeland's unemployment rate remains relatively high, and its wealth levels are below national averages. Distribution and service-based industries drive the local economy, which remains depressed due to the recession. ABOVE-AVERAGE FIXED COST BURDEN: Fixed debt and retiree costs are somewhat high relative to annual spending. Other key leverage ratios, such as overall debt to market value, are moderate and expected to remain so given the city's manageable capital needs. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION DECLINE IN FINANCIAL CUSHION: A substantial reduction in fund balance levels could result in overall financial flexibility that is no longer consistent with the current rating category. CREDIT PROFILE FAVORABLE FINANCIAL RESULTS The city has achieved positive operating results for four out of the past five fiscal years. Unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed fund balance under GASB 54) increased to $25.3 million or a strong 28.3% of spending in fiscal 2011 from $12.5 million or 8.5% of spending in fiscal 2007. The city ended fiscal 2011 with a $2.7 million (3% of spending) operating surplus (after transfers). City management projects fiscal 2012 will end with a draw of $2.4 million, reducing unrestricted fund balance to approximately 20% of spending. Fitch notes that the projected draw is less than the $6.7 million budgeted due to a positive variance for expenditures. SIGNIFICANT FUND BALANCE DRAWS PLANNED Fitch views with some concern city management's out-year budgets, which show reduced fund balance levels over the next three to four years to the city's informal fund balance floor of 7.5% of spending. Overall, the city currently plans to use approximately $4 million of reserves in both fiscals 2013 and 2014. Fitch notes that the city has intended to draw down reserves to this level in the recent past but has not done so due to conservative budgeting practices. DEPENDENCE ON UTILITY TRANSFERS Lakeland's general fund remains dependent on transfers from its utilities. These transfers represented 35% of general fund revenues in fiscal 2011. Informal policies dictate annual transfer levels from the city's electric, water/sewer, and solid waste systems. The city relies most heavily on its electric system (revenue bonds rated 'AA-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), which is the third-largest publicly owned electric utility in Florida. The electric system's financial profile has improved in recent years due to the expiration of an unfavorable power-purchasing contract, and as a result, transfers into the general fund have increased. The general fund's reliance on the electric system's transfer lends some volatility to the city's revenue base given the potential for the system's uneven profitability due to adverse market trends. DISTRIBUTION AND SERVICE-BASED SECTORS DOMINATE Lakeland lies within Polk County (implied ULTGO rated 'AA'; Stable Outlook) and benefits from its location on Interstate 4 between Orlando and Tampa. Due partly to its location, distribution services play a large role in the local economy as do service-based industries, such as education and healthcare. The city is home to Publix (a regional supermarket chain) and Lakeland Regional Medical Center, the fourth largest hospital in the state. These two entities are the city's first and second largest private employers, respectively, and employ over 12,000 persons in aggregate. Some degree of economic development continues in the city through Publix's expansion and the planned construction of a $40 million gas generation facility for Matheson Tri-Gas. BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS Economic indicators for the city are below national averages. Though the unemployment rate has fallen from its peak of 11.3% in 2010, it nonetheless remains above that of the nation at 9% as of May 2012. Wealth indicators are at least 10% below national averages. The city continues to feel the effects of the recent housing collapse. Total assessed value (TAV) has fallen by over 25% from its peak in fiscal 2008 and an additional decline of 5% is expected for fiscal 2013. Nevertheless, the city has raised the millage rate annually over the last several years, which has offset the revenue declines from falling TAV. Further, the city's tax rate is low for the region and far below the state's 10-mill statutory cap, providing additional flexibility to increase the millage rate if necessary. BROAD REVENUE BASE AVAILABLE FOR CB&A DEBT The CB&A bonds have no direct lien on any specific revenue stream. Available non-ad valorem revenues have remained stable over the last several years despite the recession and grew by almost 4% in fiscal 2011. Overall, revenues available for debt service are diverse and healthy general fund reserve levels provide further debt service cushion for these bonds. Risk to over-leveraging is mitigated by an anti-dilution test that stipulates non-ad valorem revenue cover debt service on all bonds secured in whole or in part by non-ad valorem revenues by at least 2.0 times. From a practical standpoint leveraging risk is also mitigated by the general fund's dependence on non-ad valorem revenue to fund operations. HIGH FIXED COST BURDEN Overall debt levels are moderate at $2,176 per capita and 3% of market value (MV). Fiscal 2011 debt service totaled $11.2 million or an average 8.4% of debt service, transportation, public improvement, and general funds spending. Amortization of outstanding principal is rapid, with over 77% retired in 10 years. The city has no plans to issue additional debt, and its fiscal 2012 - 2016 capital improvement plan represents a manageable $140 million or 2% of MV. Despite the reasonable level of annual debt service costs, Fitch notes that total fixed costs - including pension costs - are relatively large at over one-third of general fund spending and may somewhat limit the city's financial flexibility.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria