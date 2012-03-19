Overview -- Zayo has entered a definitive agreement to purchase AboveNet for $2.2 billion. -- We are placing our ratings on Zayo, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative implication indicates the potential for a modest downgrade, pending further information on the acquisition and financing plan. Rating Action On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Louisville, Colo.-based Zayo Group LLC, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing follows today's announcement that Zayo has entered a definitive agreement to acquire AboveNet Inc. for approximately $2.2 billion in cash. Zayo is expected to fund the transaction with a combination of debt and equity. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and is expected to close mid-year, after a 30-day "go-shop" period that allows AboveNet to solicit bids from alternative acquirers until April 17, 2012 (extendable to May 2, 2012, under certain circumstances). The negative implication of the CreditWatch listing indicates the potential for a one-notch downgrade, subject to a review of the business and financial risk profiles of the combined entity. A heavily debt-funded transaction could result in adjusted leverage higher than 7x, a level which we previously indicated could result in a downgrade. However, the combination would bolster the strength of Zayo's business, potentially offsetting incremental additions to debt. CreditWatch We will update or resolve the CreditWatch when further details about the planned acquisition are available, including the proposed capital structure and strategic direction of the business. If the transaction does not close as planned, we will resolve the CreditWatch listing based on the default risk of Zayo as a stand-alone entity. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Zayo Group LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Zayo Group LLC Zayo Capital Inc. Senior Secured B/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 4 4