Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following obligations
for the Lodi Public Financing Authority, CA (the authority):
--$17.25 million wastewater revenue refunding bonds, 2012 series A.
The bonds are scheduled for negotiated sale on or around Aug. 16, 2012. The
proceeds will be used to partially refund wastewater revenue certificates of
participation (COPs), 2004 series A.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings for Lodi, CA (the city):
--$21.42 million wastewater revenue COPs, 2004 series A at 'A+';
--$30 million wastewater revenue COPs, 2007 series A at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The certificates are payable from sewer installment payments made by the city to
authority, which assigns the right to receive payment to the trustee. The city's
obligation to pay installment payments is unconditional and is secured by a
first lien on wastewater enterprise net revenues. It is not subject to
appropriation. The series 2012A bonds will not have a debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL POSITION: Debt service coverage is adequate for the rating
level and projected to remain at current levels.
REGULATORY COMPLIANCE: System capacity is sufficient. The city is currently in
regulatory compliance and making improvements ahead of the future potential
requirements in its discharge permit.
ECONOMIC STABILIZATION IN SERVICE AREA: The city provides wastewater service to
approximately 24,000 customers in the city of Lodi, which benefited from a
growth cap that somewhat mitigated the severity of the housing downturn.
Further, tax base contractions have moderated and still high unemployment has
declined.
RATE INCREASES IMPLEMENTED: The system has implemented a series of large rate
increases over the past decade to support required capital spending for
regulatory requirements. Modest planned increases should keep rates regionally
competitive.
CREDIT PROFILE
CONTINUED IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
System financial performance reached a low point in fiscal 2009 before improving
as a result of rate increases in fiscal 2010 and 2011. Debt service coverage
increased to 1.8x (excluding one-time connection fees) in fiscal 2011, or 1.4x
after a required general fund transfer. Coverage was higher with the inclusion
of $3 million in one-time connection fees received in fiscal 2011, largely
associated with construction of the city's new water treatment plant. Coverage
is projected at 1.55x in fiscal 2012 or 1.2x after the general fund transfer.
Management projects that with modest annual rate increases of 3%, debt service
coverage will remain in the range of 1.6x-1.8x after transfers. The transfer is
a reimbursement paid to the general fund based on the cost of service provided
by the general fund to the utility. Fitch considers these costs fixed
obligations, much like operating expenses although they are subordinate to debt
service in the flow of funds specified in the installment purchase agreement
between the authority and city.
Unrestricted cash reserves have been adequate, due to the infusion of around $6
million in fiscal 2008 resulting from the system's acquisition of additional
undeveloped service territory in the county. Unrestricted cash at the end of
fiscal 2011 was $10.6 million, equal to 648 days' cash needs, although this
includes some funds being spent on capital projects.
MODERATION OF RATE INCREASES
The City Council approved a series of four annual rate increases in July 2009,
with a 25% rate increase effective as of July 19, 2009. The rate increases
approved at that time for the subsequent years were 20%, 10%, and 5%. The actual
rate increases implemented after July 2009 were 12% in July 2010, 5% in July
2011, and 3% in July 2012. The lower rate increases were as a result of cost
containment. These increases followed sizable double-digit rate increases
earlier in the decade to fund capital investment in the system, including an
upgrade to tertiary treatment standards at the wastewater plant, completed in
2005, and rebuilding of the city's large wastewater main.
At present, the flat rate for a residential three-bedroom house is $42.00, or
approximately 1% of median household income. The rates are comparable with other
regional providers and at the top of the range of what Fitch considers
affordable. Many of the central valley wastewater providers are under similar
pressure to upgrade treatment standards given the environmental concerns with
the San Joaquin Delta.
DISCHARGE PERMIT DUE FOR RENEWAL
The city's treatment plant operates under a seasonal discharge permit,
discharging into the San Joaquin Delta from approximately September through May.
During the summer months, the system's domestic and industrial discharge are
mixed and applied to agricultural land. The system completed capital
improvements in the last decade that restored the wastewater treatment plant
capacity to 8.5 million gallons per day (mgd) and rebuilt the main trunk line
from the city to the treatment plant.
The city's discharge permit (valid from 2007 - 2012) is under consideration by
the Regional Water Quality Control Board, which issued the permit. The city has
already taken steps to address the concerns regarding nitrogen levels in the
water that it land applies, and could be required to fund additional capital
improvements, specifically lining ponds at a cost of about $3 million, depending
on the decision of the Regional Board. The system has already set aside $2.4
million for this purpose should the improvements be required. According to
management, preliminary discussions with the board have indicated the renewal of
the permit with no additional capital needs required. Thus, Fitch expects the
system's debt burden, which is high compared to medians, to decline over time
with no additional borrowing on the horizon.
STABLIZING SERVICE AREA ECONOMY
Located in California's Central Valley, approximately 34 miles south of
Sacramento and 90 miles east of San Francisco, Lodi's economy is heavily
dependent on agriculture, food processing, packaging, plastics manufacturing,
and service industries. Unemployment is high but declining at 11% in May 2012
down from 12.2% year-over-year. The city's largest employers include government,
health care, and food-processing. Wealth characteristics are below state and
national averages, reflecting the local economy's agricultural and manufacturing
focus.
The most significant infrastructure investment underway is the Northern
California Power Agency's construction of a $375 million power plant on
city-owned property, which begins producing electricity summer 2012. Lodi's
electric system will receive some of the output of the project and the city will
receive tax revenues. In addition, the city's general fund will receive
approximately $1 million annually beginning in fiscal 2013 from the sale of
treated wastewater effluent from the wastewater treatment plant to the power
plant for cooling water.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011);
--'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 3, 2012).
--'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria
2012 Water and Sewer Medians
2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector