Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following obligations for the Lodi Public Financing Authority, CA (the authority): --$17.25 million wastewater revenue refunding bonds, 2012 series A. The bonds are scheduled for negotiated sale on or around Aug. 16, 2012. The proceeds will be used to partially refund wastewater revenue certificates of participation (COPs), 2004 series A. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings for Lodi, CA (the city): --$21.42 million wastewater revenue COPs, 2004 series A at 'A+'; --$30 million wastewater revenue COPs, 2007 series A at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The certificates are payable from sewer installment payments made by the city to authority, which assigns the right to receive payment to the trustee. The city's obligation to pay installment payments is unconditional and is secured by a first lien on wastewater enterprise net revenues. It is not subject to appropriation. The series 2012A bonds will not have a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL POSITION: Debt service coverage is adequate for the rating level and projected to remain at current levels. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE: System capacity is sufficient. The city is currently in regulatory compliance and making improvements ahead of the future potential requirements in its discharge permit. ECONOMIC STABILIZATION IN SERVICE AREA: The city provides wastewater service to approximately 24,000 customers in the city of Lodi, which benefited from a growth cap that somewhat mitigated the severity of the housing downturn. Further, tax base contractions have moderated and still high unemployment has declined. RATE INCREASES IMPLEMENTED: The system has implemented a series of large rate increases over the past decade to support required capital spending for regulatory requirements. Modest planned increases should keep rates regionally competitive. CREDIT PROFILE CONTINUED IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE System financial performance reached a low point in fiscal 2009 before improving as a result of rate increases in fiscal 2010 and 2011. Debt service coverage increased to 1.8x (excluding one-time connection fees) in fiscal 2011, or 1.4x after a required general fund transfer. Coverage was higher with the inclusion of $3 million in one-time connection fees received in fiscal 2011, largely associated with construction of the city's new water treatment plant. Coverage is projected at 1.55x in fiscal 2012 or 1.2x after the general fund transfer. Management projects that with modest annual rate increases of 3%, debt service coverage will remain in the range of 1.6x-1.8x after transfers. The transfer is a reimbursement paid to the general fund based on the cost of service provided by the general fund to the utility. Fitch considers these costs fixed obligations, much like operating expenses although they are subordinate to debt service in the flow of funds specified in the installment purchase agreement between the authority and city. Unrestricted cash reserves have been adequate, due to the infusion of around $6 million in fiscal 2008 resulting from the system's acquisition of additional undeveloped service territory in the county. Unrestricted cash at the end of fiscal 2011 was $10.6 million, equal to 648 days' cash needs, although this includes some funds being spent on capital projects. MODERATION OF RATE INCREASES The City Council approved a series of four annual rate increases in July 2009, with a 25% rate increase effective as of July 19, 2009. The rate increases approved at that time for the subsequent years were 20%, 10%, and 5%. The actual rate increases implemented after July 2009 were 12% in July 2010, 5% in July 2011, and 3% in July 2012. The lower rate increases were as a result of cost containment. These increases followed sizable double-digit rate increases earlier in the decade to fund capital investment in the system, including an upgrade to tertiary treatment standards at the wastewater plant, completed in 2005, and rebuilding of the city's large wastewater main. At present, the flat rate for a residential three-bedroom house is $42.00, or approximately 1% of median household income. The rates are comparable with other regional providers and at the top of the range of what Fitch considers affordable. Many of the central valley wastewater providers are under similar pressure to upgrade treatment standards given the environmental concerns with the San Joaquin Delta. DISCHARGE PERMIT DUE FOR RENEWAL The city's treatment plant operates under a seasonal discharge permit, discharging into the San Joaquin Delta from approximately September through May. During the summer months, the system's domestic and industrial discharge are mixed and applied to agricultural land. The system completed capital improvements in the last decade that restored the wastewater treatment plant capacity to 8.5 million gallons per day (mgd) and rebuilt the main trunk line from the city to the treatment plant. The city's discharge permit (valid from 2007 - 2012) is under consideration by the Regional Water Quality Control Board, which issued the permit. The city has already taken steps to address the concerns regarding nitrogen levels in the water that it land applies, and could be required to fund additional capital improvements, specifically lining ponds at a cost of about $3 million, depending on the decision of the Regional Board. The system has already set aside $2.4 million for this purpose should the improvements be required. According to management, preliminary discussions with the board have indicated the renewal of the permit with no additional capital needs required. Thus, Fitch expects the system's debt burden, which is high compared to medians, to decline over time with no additional borrowing on the horizon. STABLIZING SERVICE AREA ECONOMY Located in California's Central Valley, approximately 34 miles south of Sacramento and 90 miles east of San Francisco, Lodi's economy is heavily dependent on agriculture, food processing, packaging, plastics manufacturing, and service industries. Unemployment is high but declining at 11% in May 2012 down from 12.2% year-over-year. The city's largest employers include government, health care, and food-processing. Wealth characteristics are below state and national averages, reflecting the local economy's agricultural and manufacturing focus. The most significant infrastructure investment underway is the Northern California Power Agency's construction of a $375 million power plant on city-owned property, which begins producing electricity summer 2012. Lodi's electric system will receive some of the output of the project and the city will receive tax revenues. In addition, the city's general fund will receive approximately $1 million annually beginning in fiscal 2013 from the sale of treated wastewater effluent from the wastewater treatment plant to the power plant for cooling water. 