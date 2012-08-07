Aug 7 - Proposed capital rule changes implementing the Basel III accord will
increase the volatility of regulatory capital ratios for U.S. banks, especially
during periods of market stress, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch believes U.S.
banks will have to hold additional capital to manage volatility associated with
unrealized gains and losses from their available for sale (AFS) portfolio.
In June 2012, U.S. regulators issued a notice for proposed rulemaking (NPR) that
would deduct unrealized losses and add unrealized gains to common equity tier 1
capital but would not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS cash flow
hedges. Currently, unrealized gains and losses are reported in accumulated other
comprehensive income and are not included in regulatory capital calculations.
Fitch views illiquid markets as a primary driver of outsized unrealized losses
in AFS portfolios. During 4Q'08, an aggregate amount of $54 billion dollars of
unrealized losses existed among the 80 banks in this sample. If such rules had
been in place during the 2008 financial crisis, for example, Fitch estimates
that over 11% of banks with assets over $10 billion would have experienced a
reduction in their T1C capital ratio of 100 basis points or more.
Fitch believes credit products such as non-agency mortgage-backed securities and
asset-backed securities have introduced the most potential volatility to bank
capital levels, given their potential to exhibit material and prolonged
illiquidity during periods of market stress.
The inclusion of unrealized gains/losses in regulatory capital is, in Fitch's
view, a pro-cyclical capital policy. This could exacerbate capital needs during
market disruptions, since meaningful losses can occur during periods of market
stress. Therefore, the NPR is most punitive during times when banks have the
least access to capital. As such, the NPR is not consistent with recent
regulatory initiatives to reduce pro-cyclical capital policies.
