Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate
credit rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based Gaylord Entertainment Co.
(B+/Stable/--) is not currently affected by Gaylord's agreement to repurchase
five million shares of common stock from TRT Holdings Inc. for $185 million.
Gaylord funded the purchase price with borrowings under its existing $925
million credit facility, which had approximately $362 million of availability at
June 30, 2012. In addition, Gaylord agreed to file a registration statement for
an underwritten offering of TRT Holdings' remaining approximately 5.6 million
shares of Gaylord common stock, which would allow TRT Holdings the opportunity
to exit the remainder of its position. As part of the repurchase agreement, TRT
Holdings has agreed to vote all of its remaining shares in favor of the
proposals to be presented at the special meeting of Gaylord's stockholders in
connection with Gaylord's plan to qualify as a real estate investment trust
(REIT).
In May 2012, Gaylord announced an agreement to sell the Gaylord Hotels brand
and management rights for its four Gaylord-branded hotels to Marriott
International Inc. Gaylord will continue to own its hotel properties and other
businesses, and will reorganize and elect to be treated as a REIT effective
Jan. 1, 2013. Our previous base-case expectations for Gaylord were for
leverage to improve to around 5x and EBITDA coverage of interest expense to
improve to around 3x in 2012. After factoring in the repurchase of TRT
Holdings' shares, we currently expect leverage to be in the high-5x area and
interest coverage to improve to around 3x at the end of 2012--credit measures
that are still in line with our current rating. Our credit-measure thresholds
for Gaylord at the current rating are for leverage under 6x and coverage of
interest expense above 2x. Once Gaylord reorganizes as a REIT, it will begin
paying 90% of its pre-tax income as a common dividend, restricting its ability
to use free cash flow to reduce leverage and acquire hotels. We expect Gaylord
largely will use some combination of debt and equity issuance in future
periods to potentially acquire hotels. Somewhat mitigating this risk factor,
Gaylord has also said it will no longer view large-scale development as a
growth strategy because of its anticipated REIT status. Although we believe
Gaylord is likely to use debt capacity to pursue hotel acquisitions in future
periods, we expect it to maintain credit measures in line with our rating.